It’s been 90 years since Janet Wensley Kimberling first put her brush to canvas.

At age 7, she painted watercolor landscapes beside her artist father. But as the years passed, Kimberling’s brush found oil paint, and she began to prefer the precise lines and crisp effects that oil provided as she forged her own name in the art world.

Kimberling, who has lived in New Mexico for nearly half a century, was honored Thursday as friends, family and fans gathered at On Canyon Road gallery to celebrate her 97th birthday, surrounded by 32 of her paintings.

