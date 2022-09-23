Artist Janet W. Kimberling talks about her painting York, the Walled City while touring an exhibition of her work that celebrates her 97th birthday. Kimberling’s oil paintings began as detailed sketches she made of detailed cityscapes and bucolic country scenes. ‘She never painted from a photograph,’ said Pilar Law, whose gallery sponsored the show at On Canyon Road.
It’s been 90 years since Janet Wensley Kimberling first put her brush to canvas.
At age 7, she painted watercolor landscapes beside her artist father. But as the years passed, Kimberling’s brush found oil paint, and she began to prefer the precise lines and crisp effects that oil provided as she forged her own name in the art world.
Kimberling, who has lived in New Mexico for nearly half a century, was honored Thursday as friends, family and fans gathered at On Canyon Road gallery to celebrate her 97th birthday, surrounded by 32 of her paintings.
“I am just so amazed to see all my paintings in one place,” she said.
It was Kimberling’s first solo exhibit — and her first exhibit in more than 20 years, she said. She has had work represented in Santa Fe and in Taos and in other galleries, and her work has been featured in exhibitions with other artists, but never in a solo show.
A year after she began painting, the New York state native won her first competition. “It was called ‘Young America Paints’ and it was a national competition,” she said.
By age 11, her work was exhibited at Rockefeller Center in New York City. That foundation paved the way for Kimberling’s formal training at Syracuse University, where she graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Fine Art in illustration.
She was awarded Poster Artist of the Year for Santa Fe in 1983 and in 1992.
Caregivers moved the Santa Fe artist around her exhibition in a wheelchair Thursday evening, past the detailed cityscapes and bucolic country scenes the romantic realist is known for. There are street scenes with passersby, churches and Southwest homes, painted with light so detailed one might mistake them for photographs.
“It does take me back. I used to live in Chicago,” she said, stopping at the painting called Wrigley Building, a work that mixes a blue sky against the yellow hues of 1968 downtown Chicago. She said the painting is her favorite.
“There’s the Michigan Avenue Bridge and the Chicago River,” she said. The painting bears the date of its creation, like all of her works.
The dates are part of her signature, said Pilar Law, who owns Edition One Gallery across the street, which hosted the On Canyon Road event.
Also unique to Kimberling’s work are the detailed sketches she created before the oil work began, the freehand blueprints of what would later become paintings.
“She never painted from a photograph,” Law said.
The sketches themselves could be as valuable as the paintings, with fine lines and details and notes where more or less color should be added or removed.
“Creamy white, darker at bottom,” one note says. “Lighter and browner than shadow side of bridge,” says another. The penciled sketches are likewise signed and dated.
“She is structured in her paintings and meticulous with her business records,” Law said, explaining that as she unpacked crates she found detailed records of every painting Kimberling ever created, along with the collector’s personal information and how much the work sold for. There are more than 1,000 of these entries logged in 16 countries.
“She is masterful in classic oil painting,” Law said. “She’s highly trained in perspective, and color and light. She studied with the masters, and her library is deep with works by the masters of oil paintings. She is the consummate gentlewoman, too. Her spiritual work has kept her happy.”
“It’s kept me sane,” Kimberling quipped, adding she also practiced as a spiritual coach.
Throughout her career, she was commissioned by architects to paint detailed works of their structures, and she spent a brief time teaching but said she lacked the patience for it.
Kimberling hasn’t painted in more than a year, since moving from one residence to another and settling into life as an impending centenarian.
She misses her days in France, she said, where she spoke fluent French and painted in the outdoors, her favorite place to be.
Her painting York, the Walled City brought back fond memories. “It had a wall around the city that you could walk on,” she said, pointing to the wall. “And here on the left are Roman ruins.”
Kimberling never used black paint, said her friend, Patty Berry. “She said it isn’t a pure color, so she mixed her own paints to create the color black. If you look carefully you can see it.”
Law brought Kimberling’s old easel into the room. It was small and portable and covered in remnant paint, the colors of Kimberling’s life work. The easel brought back more memories.
“My father taught me to paint,” she said. “He was a member of the American Watercolor Society. We used to go painting together, but I liked oil. You can do more with oil, get more detailed with it.”