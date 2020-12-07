State health officials on Monday reported seven new deaths from COVID-19, the fewest New Mexico has seen in recent weeks.
The number of new infections in Santa Fe County dropped to 56 as officials reported 1,872 cases statewide. The total caseload in the state is now nearly 110,000, and 1,756 residents have died from the virus.
Still, 935 patients were hospitalized Monday for treatment of COVID-19, a troubling sign for overwhelmed hospitals and medical staff.
Bernalillo County had 639 new cases. Several other counties had triple-digit numbers, including McKinley (121) and San Juan (119) in northwestern New Mexico, which had been the hardest hit at the start of the pandemic but had faring better until numbers began to spike sharply across the state in late October and November. Doña Ana County had 191 new cases, while Sandoval had 134.
There were 34 new cases among state and federal inmates incarcerated in New Mexico.
