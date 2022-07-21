072122 jw rapidhire1.jpg

Job applicant Jonatan Welborn reacts after hearing a recording of a murder-suicide 911 call Thursday during a rapid-hire event for the Santa Fe Regional Emergency Communications Center. The exercise was aimed at recalling as many details as possible and showing the types of calls dispatchers receive. The communications center is trying to fill a 64 percent vacancy rate.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

Not long after the start of a recruiting event Thursday for the local emergency dispatch center, the three participants listened to harrowing audio from a decade-old 911 call.

A woman provides an address and then screams, “No, no! Please, no.”

A man takes the phone and tells the 911 operator, “I just shot everybody.”

Training coordinator Marshall Dean outlines job expectations to Santa Fe Regional Emergency Communications Center applicants on Thursday at the Santa Fe County John Gaw Meem Historic Building. The rapid-hire event aims to close a 64 percent vacancy rate at the 911 call center.
Job applicant Jonatan Welborn, left, listens while taking notes on a recording of a murder-suicide during a rapid-hire event Thursday for 911 dispatchers for the Santa Fe Regional Emergency Communications Center.

