Lara Rabkin was in her apartment on the fifth floor of a six-story Brooklyn loft on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.
"All my windows faced the city," recalled Rabkin, referring to Manhattan. "I could see from the World Trade Center all the way up past the Empire State Building."
As she looked out the window, Rabkin — raised in Santa Fe and at the time in the midst of a decade in New York City — caught sight of one of the World Trade Center towers on fire, smoke belching into the sky.
"From the way it looked, it seemed at that point like it could have been something tragic, but maybe normal-ish, too," she said. "Like maybe a helicopter had clipped it or something. It was mostly, like, melting."
Rabkin called her father, who advised her to prepare for the worst.
"I was kind of like, 'He's tripping, it can't be that serious,′ ″ she said. "And while I was on the phone, I saw the second building explode."
Her voice breaking, Rabkin added: "It still makes me cry."
The tears of 9/11 have never quite dried — not for Santa Fe residents like Rabkin who watched it unfold firsthand, and not for the tens of millions throughout the nation who remember how the world changed in a terrifying instant. The day also weighs heavily on others — still troubled by how it could have happened, why it happened and, in some cases, what happened in all the days since that September morning.
Even 20 years later, the memories come quickly for Rabkin.
As the net effect of what two terrorist-commandeered airplanes could do to the nation's largest city, Rabkin said she recalls fighting the instinct to hide or stand in a doorway as one might in an earthquake. But as the twin towers quivered, she said she realized, "there was nothing you could do, and it was impossible to find out what was going on."
Rabkin said she began making a mental inventory of her friends' locations, frantically trying to contact those who might have been in harm's way — including another Santa Fean, her childhood friend, Noranik Zadeyan, living in the dormitory at New York University, about five blocks from the towers.
She spent the next few hours with her neighbors on the roof watching.
"We were in deep, deep shock," Rabkin said. "The news kept saying 'Don't drink too much coffee and don't drink alcohol.' I don't even drink coffee and I was drinking coffee. It was a long day. That day was three days."
Making the incredible believable
As the attack unfolded in real time on television and newsrooms around the country — including The New Mexican, a morning paper that quickly scraped together a noon edition that day — scrambled to report what people were seeing. It was the first attack on U.S. territory since Pearl Harbor.
Headlines blared snippets of what little they knew:
"Target: America"
"Attack on America"
"Death toll rises into the thousands as U.S. tries to come to grips with attacks"
"Ripples of fear have nation on alert"
"FAA halts air traffic across U.S."
"New York begins massive rescue effort"
When an official explanation emerged, it was this:
Nineteen terrorists from Islamic extremist group al-Qaida, founded by a Saudi named Osama bin Laden, had hijacked four commercial airplanes, deliberately crashing two of them into the upper floors of the north and south towers of the World Trade Center complex. A third went into the Pentagon in Arlington, Va. Passengers on the fourth hijacked plane — thought to have been headed to the U.S. Capitol building — stormed the terrorist-controlled cockpit, and the plane crashed in an empty field in western Pennsylvania.
Government officials said the attacks grew from a hatred of the American way of life, capitalism and freedoms.
"Al-Qaeda hoped that, by attacking these symbols of American power, they would promote widespread fear throughout the country and severely weaken the United States’ standing in the world community, ultimately supporting their political and religious goals in the Middle East and Muslim world," the 9/11 Memorial and Museum website says in explaining the origins of the attack.
Not everyone accepted that explanation.
Garnett Thompson was sleeping on the couch at his aunt and uncle's house on Putman Avenue in Brooklyn, about four miles from the towers, when his uncle came down the stairs and told him the news.
As Thompson watched the TV coverage, he recalled turning to his uncle and saying: "This was not an accident."
Growing up in a family of educated, politically active immigrants, he said the idea the government would "do shady things" to its own citizens was not novel to him.
"People in shock will do whatever you tell them," Thompson said. "So if you wanted to induce shock syndrome into a culture … you have a massive traumatic event, and then you appear as a first responder and say, 'Here, you don't need First Amendment rights, you don't need to know what happened to your Muslim neighbors.′ ″
In days and years to come, there would be plenty of skepticism and recriminations — and not only for Thompson, who now lives in Santa Fe and works at a medical marijuana dispensary.
But in the immediate aftermath of the attacks, Thompson recalls, "It was as if you'd stood inside a bell and someone rang it. You couldn't escape the presence of the event. It was everything."
Rabkin said, not long after the towers fell, posters of the lost and missing were plastered all over downtown, with mounds of flowers piled up against the fences surrounding the smoking pile of rubble where the twin towers had stood.
"There was a moment were it felt very unifying," said Zadeyan, the Santa Fe friend of Rabkin. "There was something really beautiful about that vulnerability and being together, but then there was the hate of the other and the blame."
The blame, Thompson said, was fixed on Muslims. "It got really dicey for a lot of people on the street," he recalled. "I saw people get beat up. I saw women have their hijabs pulled off. And the news wasn't really helping, they were sort of promoting that false narrative."
Three weeks after the attacks, with workers still looking to retrieve those who didn't escape the towers, President George W. Bush made a speech to a joint session of Congress. He pinned responsibility for the attacks on bin Laden and al-Qaida, which operated training camps in Afghanistan and was abetted by the Taliban, an Islamic group that ruled the country.
The U.S. government insisted the Taliban immediately hand over the terrorists and close the training camps or face an attack from the United States. When the Taliban refused, Bush launched a global "war on terror" which targeted Afghanistan but soon became centered on Iraq.
For the next two decades, U.S. troops have fought, bled and died in the region. America's time in Afghanistan ended abruptly and unceremoniously last month when the Afghan military could not hold a country the U.S. spent two decades propping up.
The cost of a day
Though the attacks were largely seen as al-Qaida targeting Americans, the 2,977 people who died that day were from 93 nations, according to the 9/11 Memorial and Museum. And in many ways, the wars that followed were global wars.
But if support for a war on terrorism spiked in the days and months following 9/11, it fell quickly. According to the Pew Research Center, 79 percent of adults said they had displayed an American flag after the attacks. A month after the strike, 60 percent expressed trust in the federal government — a level not reached since the Vietnam era.
But trust, according to the Pew Center, has waned since then and remained relatively low for the past two decades. In April, it found only 24 percent trusted the government "just about always or most of the time."
That sense of ambivalence remains, even as those who lived through Sept. 11, 2001, recall the shock, the finality, the uncertainty.
"Fear is the weapon we should be most concerned about now," wrote Ellen Walton of Los Alamos, who also was in Brooklyn 20 years ago. "Fear of people not like ourselves, fear of disease, fear of the cure, fear of government, fear of our neighbors. Fear turns to hate, and when we hate, the terrorists have won."
For his part, Peter Locascio, a native New Yorker who now lives in Torrance County, N.M., said he never faulted the country's leaders for entering Afghanistan after the attacks.
"I don't see some American conspiracy," said Locasio, 60. What I do see is business and political [groups] ready to make hay advancing their own interests on the backs of this thing. There were people in politics and business who saw this as a grand opportunity.
"I don't feel less safe," he said. "But I don't feel more safe."
