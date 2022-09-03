Elizabeth Hsu

 Courtesy photo

TAOS — Elizabeth Hsu, 8, recently got the call of a lifetime.

After an audition this summer, Gap Inc. said it wanted to cast the Taos girl as an actress and model in a 2022 back-to-school advertising campaign. She has since been seen in national commercials and advertisements in stores throughout the country.

Elizabeth said she was overwhelmed when she saw a large picture of herself in a mall. “I'm really happy and excited because I got to see myself on a window of the GAP store,” she said, recalling a trip to an Albuquerque mall.

This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.

