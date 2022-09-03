TAOS — Elizabeth Hsu, 8, recently got the call of a lifetime.
After an audition this summer, Gap Inc. said it wanted to cast the Taos girl as an actress and model in a 2022 back-to-school advertising campaign. She has since been seen in national commercials and advertisements in stores throughout the country.
Elizabeth said she was overwhelmed when she saw a large picture of herself in a mall. “I'm really happy and excited because I got to see myself on a window of the GAP store,” she said, recalling a trip to an Albuquerque mall.
“It was really fun,” Elizabeth said of her time in the limelight. “When I got there to the commercial place, they videoed me bowling; and there's two different themes, one bowling and another one arcade.”
Elizabeth’s parents, Christi and Lee Hsu — who own Hunan Chinese Restaurant in Taos — said Elizabeth was extremely excited to be a part of a national advertising shoot, especially one that highlighted diversity.
The campaign, titled “Everyone Belongs,” features children of different races and includes several kids with a disability.
“For [Elizabeth’s] group, they tried to invite all sorts of kids, including some Black people, some white, some Asian, some people that are handicapped; some people had Down Syndrome,” Christi Hsu said. “They pretty much just said to show your true self, 'You don’t have to act.' ”
Christi Hsu said Elizabeth showed off her various talents for the camera, such as roller-skating. “I think she had a lot of fun. Even though she's new there and she never did this kind of thing before, she's not nervous at all.”
Elizabeth managed to beat her older sister, 25-year-old Jennifer, to the camera. Jennifer Hsu lives in Los Angeles and is also looking for work in front of the lens.
“Jennifer lives in L.A., and she got this casting call online of open auditions for a GAP teens company,” her mother said. “They opened up [auditions] for kids 8 and up, and we sent in some videos that we taped at home and talked about who [Elizabeth] is — her interest in piano dancing, singing, roller-skating sports — she has great interest in all the sports and music.”
The process of getting to the point of filming the commercial was interesting, said Christi Hsu, who described some of the secrets of the world of fashion advertising. “Two weeks before school finished [in spring], they suddenly called me and said, ‘Hey, we need you to come in, in like three days, right away, to [Los Angeles].' ”
Upon arriving in L.A., she said, the messaging was mysterious. They didn't see anyone at a middle school where they were asked to meet.
“She got so nervous,” Christi Hsu said of Elizabeth. “Then we found a van around the back and they took us to a different location. … They do all this secretly — maybe because they don't want people coming around.”
The shoot was even more Hollywood-esque, she said, with crew members pinning wrong-size clothing to models. “Then I saw an older lady in the same room, and she had a sewing machine to sew everything right there.”
“From the front, you can’t tell any difference, you know, it fits you perfectly just like custom made. But then, on the back, you can see the lines,” she said, laughing.
Elizabeth said it's an experience she'd want to repeat if given the chance: “If there's another opportunity, I will go and try.”
The Hsus have found an agent for Elizabeth to pursue future advertising, movie and TV roles. "We tried a few auditions already,” Christi Hsu said.
However, Elizabeth has experienced the hard realities of the acting business and has not yet found another gig.
Her mother has faith. “Elizabeth is a very talented kid. She enjoys music and dance and is very artsy,” she said.
“I dream of becoming an actor,” Elizabeth added. “If a commercial calls me, I would go.”
This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.