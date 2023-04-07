A 78-year-old woman suffered a skull fracture and severe facial injuries Thursday after being run over by a pickup truck at the intersection of West Alameda Street and St. Francis Drive.
Santa Fe police Lt. Jose Gonzales said the crash occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. when a man driving a GMC truck stopped and made a right turn onto St. Francis Drive while the elderly pedestrian was crossing.
"According to the driver, he indicates he never saw the pedestrian — he feels a bump, and thud, he gets out of his truck, realizes he ran over someone and calls 911," Gonzales said.
The lieutenant said it is not clear whether the woman had been walking inside of a crosswalk when she was hit. He added investigators are looking for surveillance video in the area or more witnesses to determine exactly where the septuagenarian was walking during impact.
"Charges are pending. ... We're trying to verify because we're getting witness statements that say they're sure if she was in the crosswalk, outside the crosswalk, near the crosswalk," Gonzales said.
The lieutenant added the pedestrian sustained a brain bleed along with the skull fracture and severe facial injuries, and was subsequently taken to an area hospital before being airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque for treatment.
Gonzales declined to identify the pedestrian or the driver Friday, since next of kin had yet to be notified for the former and charges may come down against the latter. He added the 45-year-old driver appears to have been a local, but police are unclear on whether the pedestrian is a Santa Fe resident.
"My understanding was we were able to identify her via an out-of-state driver's license from Alaska, but it was issued some time ago," Gonzales said. "[It's] very possible that she may have established some sort of residency here in Santa Fe; we just don't know that for sure because we haven't been able to, obviously, speak to her directly."
The busy intersection was partially closed down after the crash, with a couple of lanes open to accommodate traffic flow. However, Gonzales said the traffic was very congested given it was rush hour on a weekday. He added the intersection wasn't fully reopened until about 9 p.m.
Police are asking anyone with information on this crash to call Officer Arthur Maes at 505-955-5685.