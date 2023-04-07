A 78-year-old woman suffered a skull fracture and severe facial injuries Thursday after being run over by a pickup truck at the intersection of West Alameda Street and St. Francis Drive. 

Santa Fe police Lt. Jose Gonzales said the crash occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. when a man driving a GMC truck stopped and made a right turn onto St. Francis Drive while the elderly pedestrian was crossing. 

"According to the driver, he indicates he never saw the pedestrian — he feels a bump, and thud, he gets out of his truck, realizes he ran over someone and calls 911," Gonzales said. 

