Santa Fe police found the body of a woman who was reported missing last week in a vehicle parked in a lot at the Santa Fe Regional Airport.
Greg Gurulé, a spokesman for the Santa Fe Police Department, said the death of the 70-year-old woman is not considered suspicious.
The woman was reported missing Aug. 25 by a friend who had not heard from her for five days, a police report said.
Officers were able to get inside her residence using a key they found hidden under a plant outside, but she was not in the home, the report said.
Capt. Anthony Tapia said Monday there are several indications the woman died by suicide.
