Hundreds of runners, many of them young girls, participated in the Santa Fe Run Around 5K event, finishing at the Plaza on Saturday morning to cheers and medals.

U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján and City Councilor Jamie Cassutt were among those on hand to present the medals for the event, which benefitted Girls on the Run, a nonprofit that works with young girls, largely in elementary schools in Santa Fe.

