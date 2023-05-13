Nic Kolkmeyer of Santa Fe and his 11-year-old daughter, Lila-Belle Kolkmeyer, who attends Carlos Gilbert Elementary School, stretch before the the Santa Fe Run Around 5K on Saturday in downtown Santa Fe.
Nic Kolkmeyer of Santa Fe and his 11-year-old daughter, Lila-Belle Kolkmeyer, who attends Carlos Gilbert Elementary School, stretch before the the Santa Fe Run Around 5K on Saturday in downtown Santa Fe.
Hundreds of runners, many of them young girls, participated in the Santa Fe Run Around 5K event, finishing at the Plaza on Saturday morning to cheers and medals.
U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján and City Councilor Jamie Cassutt were among those on hand to present the medals for the event, which benefitted Girls on the Run, a nonprofit that works with young girls, largely in elementary schools in Santa Fe.
Girls on the Run has been in Santa Fe for 17 years.
Organizers say they want young girls to be able to gain confidence through the program and learn about the importance of community as well as the necessity of teamwork.
The race, put on by the Santa Fe Striders running club, attracted between 300 and 400 girls, parents and others to the Plaza early Saturday morning.
Some of the more accomplished runners finished the race quickly, but the crowd lustily cheered as others crossed the finish line, even 45 minutes after the event had begun.