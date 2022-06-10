Just as Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon crews announced they had conquered two-thirds of the mammoth blaze, a new fire broke out in the nearby Carson National Forest, about eight miles north of the village of El Rito in Rio Arriba County.
According to a news release Friday afternoon, the 500-acre Midnight Fire was reported at 7:46 p.m. Thursday. Smoke on Friday could be seen as far south as Santa Fe and Los Alamos, and as far north as Taos.
More than 200 people were working on the fire and a team fighting the northern end of the Hermits Peak/Canyon Canyon blaze dispatched a hotshot crew to help. Air crews also are being dispatched to the Midnight Fire, fire officials said in a briefing Friday night.
The fire, which had no containment, was burning in mixed conifer near Forest Road 172 in Potrero Canyon.
The U.S. Forest Service said firefighters are working on structure protection in the small community of Portero. The fire's cause was being investigated.
The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, the largest in New Mexico history, stood at 319,841 acres and 67 percent containment Friday. Officials warned drier and hotter weather is going to become a factor over the weekend and through Monday.
Meanwhile, the Black Fire near Truth or Consequence surpassed 300,000 acres. At 300,336 acres, it is the second largest fire in the state's history. It was 47 percent contained Friday.