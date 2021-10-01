A one-time payment of $446 will be issued Saturday to each family that’s eligible for the Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Friday.
Nearly 13,000 families will receive the payment and are being notified, according to a news release.
New Mexico received the $5.6 million allotment for the payments from the Administration of Children and Families' Temporary Assistance to Needy Families program to help families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the news release said. The payment is intended to be used for expenses such as emergency housing, utility payments, food, clothing and school supplies.
To qualify, recipients must have received benefits in January from TANF, New Mexico Works, Education Works or another cash assistance program.
For more information, call the Consolidated Customer Service Center at 800-283-4465.
