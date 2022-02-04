012422Petroglyphs_1.JPG

La Cieneguilla Petroglyphs were believed to have been vandalized Jan. 18. New Mexico Wild is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the incident.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

The nonprofit organization New Mexico Wild is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or people who vandalized La Cieneguilla Petroglyphs in January.

Bureau of Land Management law enforcement officers, some with FBI-level clearance and qualifications, are working to identify and prosecute the offenders, according to Pamela Mathis, manager of the agency’s Taos Field Office.

The office reported 10 petroglyphs along a popular hiking trail in La Cieneguilla had been defaced around Jan. 18. It was the third time the site had been struck in less than a year and the most damaging of the three incidents.

The graffiti included a swastika, a pentagram and ethnic slurs as well as graphic images spray-painted or chiseled into the ancient art.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BLM dispatch center at any time at 800-637-9152. Choose option 2 to be routed to a dispatcher.

New Mexico Wild also is accepting donations to fund the reward. Visit bit.ly/3uHlOqn to donate.

Mike Johnson
Mike Johnson

Since the SFNM editorial board said this was all about anti-Semitism, is this being investigated as a hate crime?

