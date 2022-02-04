The nonprofit organization New Mexico Wild is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or people who vandalized La Cieneguilla Petroglyphs in January.
Bureau of Land Management law enforcement officers, some with FBI-level clearance and qualifications, are working to identify and prosecute the offenders, according to Pamela Mathis, manager of the agency’s Taos Field Office.
The office reported 10 petroglyphs along a popular hiking trail in La Cieneguilla had been defaced around Jan. 18. It was the third time the site had been struck in less than a year and the most damaging of the three incidents.
The graffiti included a swastika, a pentagram and ethnic slurs as well as graphic images spray-painted or chiseled into the ancient art.
Anyone with information is asked to call the BLM dispatch center at any time at 800-637-9152. Choose option 2 to be routed to a dispatcher.
New Mexico Wild also is accepting donations to fund the reward. Visit bit.ly/3uHlOqn to donate.
Since the SFNM editorial board said this was all about anti-Semitism, is this being investigated as a hate crime?
