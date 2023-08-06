A wildfire about 16 miles southwest of Dulce had grown to 400 acres as of Sunday morning.
Meanwhile, a separate wildfire was reported Sunday afternoon on the Coyote Ranger District in the San Pedro Parks Wilderness.
Lightning started the American Mesa Fire, which is on Jicarilla Ranger District land near Dulce, according to Carson National Forest officials. The fire is located off of Forest Road 310E.
"Smoke was first called in around 1:30 p.m. and the fire rapidly grew from there," according to a national forest news release. "It burned with high intensity in predominantly piñon-juniper habitat and is expected to grow over the coming days. Weather continues to be hot and dry, with elevated to critical fire weather concerns on Monday."
Firefighters and air resources "took suppression actions to limit the fire’s growth and protect nearby natural gas infrastructure," forest officials said.
The second fire was reported to be about 200 acres as of late Sunday afternoon, said Santa Fe County Commissioner Anna Hansen, and some people were reporting seeing smoke as far away as Santa Fe.
Santa Fe National Forest officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment Sunday afternoon.
The American Mesa Fire was 0% contained as of Sunday morning, with fire activity picking up, and fire officials said people should expect smoke to be visible and likely moving east, according to the New Mexico Fire Info website. Two engines, one hand crew and two helicopters were on scene, and two additional hand crews, one hotshot crew and one engine that fire officials had requested were beginning to arrive.