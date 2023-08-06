American Mesa fire
A large air tanker drops retardant on the American Mesa Fire on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. The fire had grown to 400 acres as of Sunday morning.
 
 Courtesy photo - Carson National Forest Facebook page.

A wildfire about 16 miles southwest of Dulce had grown to 400 acres as of Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, a separate wildfire was reported Sunday afternoon on the Coyote Ranger District in the San Pedro Parks Wilderness.

Lightning started the American Mesa Fire, which is on Jicarilla Ranger District land near Dulce, according to Carson National Forest officials. The fire is located off of Forest Road 310E.

Recommended for you