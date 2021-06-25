In June 1981, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a report describing a rare lung condition affecting the immune system of five young gay men in California.
By the time the report was published, the mysterious virus — later named acquired immune deficiency syndrome, or AIDS — had already left two of the men dead. They would be the first official victims of one of the deadliest epidemics in history.
“It was very misunderstood and stigmatized,” said state Rep. Roger Montoya, an HIV survivor who lived in New Mexico during the height of the epidemic.
“There was this palpable climate of fear running through the community. A feeling of who’s next?” he said of AIDS, which has killed over 30 million people worldwide.
This year, on the 40th anniversary of the onset of the AIDS epidemic, another deadly virus has taken the lives of nearly 4 million people. For Montoya and other HIV and AIDS survivors in New Mexico, the parallels of the government’s disjointed response to both crises are both clear and troubling.
“There was no sense of urgency,” Montoya said of former President Ronald Reagan’s response to the HIV/AIDS epidemic and former President Donald Trump’s handling of COVID-19. “There [are] many in my community that said silence equals death. I think that bears out today.”
“There was no publication when it first hit, no government response to get a vaccine out,” said Ed Moreno, an HIV survivor, reflecting on the similarities in response during both the HIV/AIDS epidemic and COVID-19.
“I remember reading a Facebook post saying that we’d never lived through a pandemic,” said Moreno, who lives in Santa Fe. “We’ve had a pandemic among us since the 1980s. Right here in Santa Fe.”
Santa Fe has had an unusually important place in the history of the HIV/AIDS epidemic.
In 1983, a 36-year-old doctor named Trevor Hawkins moved to Santa Fe and set up a small primary care practice.
“I was the only employee,” said Hawkins, who would become an internationally renowned AIDS doctor and researcher through his work with patients in Santa Fe.
A number of his early patients were gay men. Hawkins quickly gained a reputation as an ally and caregiver within Santa Fe’s gay community.
In 1986, Hawkins saw his first AIDS patient. The man was a school superintendent from upstate New York who had moved to New Mexico to live out his life in a “beautiful place,” Hawkins said.
“He died, as most people did in those days,” Hawkins said. “He was a terrific guy.”
In the early days, people were scared because of the lack of understanding of how the virus was transmitted, Hawkins said.
Hospital employees would wear gloves and masks when interacting with AIDS patients as if the virus were airborne and passable through skin contact. Some nurses would leave food outside the door to avoid being in the same room as HIV/AIDS patients, Hawkins said.
“Sometimes parents would turn up [at the hospital] and not acknowledge the partner of their son,” he said. “The partner of the lover did not have access to the bedside.”
Daniel Montoya, Roger’s brother, said this stigma was all too common toward those with HIV or AIDS.
“It was pretty horrible,” said Daniel Montoya, who found out he had HIV in 1991. “We were pariahs. It was really devastating.”
“There was definitely a lot of stigma,” Moreno said. “I have found myself with people that didn’t want to be around me or afraid of using the same cup.”
This alienation was coupled with unfathomable loss. In the early years, AIDS was a death sentence.
“I feel a depth of sadness because I lost three partners,” said Roger Montoya, who lost a partner in 1981, ’86 and ’90. “Not to mention hundreds of friends.”
“It happened so fast,” said Daniel Montoya. “People died in a matter of weeks it seemed.”
“That first decade of my experience here was really a determined attempt to give people as long and as decent a life as possible,” said Hawkins, who began working to develop new HIV/AIDS drugs through clinical trials.
Moreno was given five years to live.
“They said they could look after me,” Moreno said after being diagnosed with the virus at a clinic on Second Street in Santa Fe. “But there really wasn’t any treatment at that point.”
That all changed in 1996 when it was announced at an international conference that a new “triple-drug therapy” had proven effective in combating the virus.
Yet there remains no cure for HIV or AIDS.
“We all had hope, but it was just a vague hope,” said Moreno, who began treatment in 1996.
That same year, Hawkins started a nonprofit AIDS clinic, Southwest CARE Center. It has been a leader in HIV/AIDS care and research ever since.
“Dr. Trevor Hawkins became legendary in the state and nation,” said Roger Montoya, an artist and founder of Moving Arts Española.
Hawkins retired in 2015.
Since the 1980s, treatment of HIV has improved dramatically. Annual infection rates have declined by more than two-thirds since the mid-1980s.
However, there are still 1.2 million people in the U.S. living with HIV, which continues to disproportionately impact marginalized communities, including ethnic minorities and those from the transgender community.
Prejudice and ignorance also persist.
“There’s an entrenched subset of discrimination against people with HIV that exists to this day,” Daniel Montoya said.
The AIDS epidemic, while tragic, inspired radical change and forced the government to act. Daniel Montoya hopes it can continue to inspire change.
In the ’90s, while living in New York City, he would leave his job on Wall Street to march for gay rights.
“We’d lay down in the street every nine minutes,” Daniel Montoya said of the hundreds of thousands of protesters who would drop to the ground on Fifth Avenue to highlight the frequency of AIDS deaths at the height of the epidemic.
“It shocked people into action,” said Daniel Montoya, who hopes the coronavirus pandemic will spur more medical research. “We could use more of that today.”
