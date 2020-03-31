Four New Mexico State Police officers have been placed on administrative leave following an officer-involved shooting in Taos.
The shooting occurred March 14 after a high-speed chase on N.M. 68.
State police shot and killed Jeramiah Medina, 31, after they say he shot at an officer once the chase had ended.
No officers were injured in the incident.
State police officers Edward Archie, Malik Mathews-Gordon, Christopher Romero and Sgt. Marco Oviedo have been placed on leave, which is standard procedure following an officer-involved shooting.
State police said Medina shot at Mathews-Gordon.
Mathews-Gordon and Romero fired at Medina, but it’s unclear which officer’s bullets struck Medina, state police said.
