State health officials reported a significant drop in the daily count of coronavirus cases, with 3,354 new infections Tuesday.
Santa Fe County had 191, while Bernalillo County had 864; Doña Ana County, 429; Sandoval County, 283; and San Juan County, 194.
While the decline — after days of record-setting statewide counts reaching over 6,000 — was a welcome sign a surge in the virus's omicron variant could begin to wane, Tuesday's report included other troubling figures.
Three Santa Fe County residents were among 25 more deaths from COVID-19. They were a woman in her 60s and two men in their 80s and 90s. All had underlying conditions.
Since the crisis began, 223 Santa Fe County residents have died of COVID-19, according to the state.
The new deaths statewide bring the pandemic's total toll in New Mexico to 6,317.
The state's COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 30 percent Tuesday, and there were 678 people in New Mexico hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.
A New York Times report said New Mexico has averaged 761 hospitalizations, an increase of 24 percent in the past 14 days.
According to the Times' statistical table, New Mexico is averaging 5,368 COIVD-19 cases a day, an increase of 80 percent in the same period.
