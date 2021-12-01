Three of five members of the state Public Regulation Commission said Wednesday they couldn't support a proposed merger between Public Service Company of New Mexico and two other companies as the deal now stands.
Near the end of a full-day virtual meeting, the three commissioners — Chairman Stephen Fischmann of Las Cruces, Cynthia Hall of Albuquerque and Theresa Becenti-Aguilar of northwestern New Mexico — criticized the proposal.
They left open the possibility they would consider some kind of modified proposal, although it wasn't clear whether that would happen sometime this month or in January. And they determined they would leave it to PRC attorney Michael Smith to draft the proposal and wouldn't reopen the case in the near term for additional input from PNM and its proposed partners, Avangrid of Connecticut and Iberdrola of Spain.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
