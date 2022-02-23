Santa Fe's restaurant royalty is well-represented on the list of semifinalists for the James Beard Foundation's 2022 Restaurant and Chef Awards.
Zacatlán Restaurant is in the running for best new restaurant; and Ahmed Obo of Jambo Cafe, Fernando Olea of Sazón and Martín Rios of Restaurant Martín are among the 20 candidates for best chef in the Southwest region.
Semifinalists were announced Wednesday. Winners are set to be honored June 13 at a ceremony at Lyric Opera of Chicago, according to a news release. It adds, the structure and judging of the awards were modified during a two-year hiatus amid the pandemic.
Rios estimated Wednesday he has been nominated for the awards nine previous times, none ending with a victory — but said he and his wife and fellow owner, Jennifer, remain optimistic. A key change in this year's awards, Jennifer Rios said: New Mexico no longer is lumped into the same region as Texas. The other states in the Southwest region are Oklahoma, Arizona and Nevada.
"It's been such a long, difficult trip," Jennifer Rios said when reflecting on the latest nomination. "I think I'm more emotional about it than he is, to be honest."
Martín Rios acknowledged surprise at the nomination, despite it being familiar territory.
"Given that the past two years they canceled everything, I wasn't nominated, so you feel like your time has passed," he said. As for who wins, "Hopefully it's not going to be a big city this time."
Jambo Cafe's Obo said he has received plenty of recognition for his cooking but still was thrilled — and surprised — when informed by a reporter of his semifinalist status.
Obo grew up on the Kenyan island of Lamu, where he bolstered his food-preparation bona fides by taking tourists out on fishing boats, then cooking their catch on the shore.
"We'd collect some firewood and bring a few ingredients: rice, spices," he said. "We'd cook everything in front of them, right there."
The veteran Santa Fe chef said moving to the United States was an adjustment in at least one very positive way.
"Coming here, you guys have everything here," he said of available ingredients. "I'm grateful that I was able to continue my culinary [career]."
Jambo Cafe serves African food, and Obo said he experiments with recipes when cooking for himself. His favorite dish to get at other restaurants: chicken enchiladas.
Sazón's Olea said his passion for creating food can be traced back three decades to when his then-wife and he purchased the since-shuttered Bert's Burger Bowl, a Santa Fe landmark.
"Many times I go to sleep thinking about certain flavors I want to use," he said. "I get very inspired."
Olea called his nomination a privilege but said regardless, "I hope someone in New Mexico wins this award."
Zacatlán chef Eduardo Rodriguez had a possible explanation for his restaurant's nomination: He is always thinking about food.
He said inspiration comes to him at various moments, and that he built his cooking skills via watching others and seeing how they mixed flavors.
"My biggest thing was my mom and my grandma," Rodriguez said about learning to cook well.
As for his success, "You have to have passion," he said.
