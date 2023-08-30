When Nancy Tresp visited the Pecos area with her brothers and sisters in recent weeks, she said she did it to feel closer to her mother, who she hasn’t seen in 25 years.
Her mother, Emma Tresp, went missing in 1998 while she was driving to the Pecos Benedictine Monastery from her home in Arkansas. She was never found.
Nancy Tresp — who now lives in Virginia — went with all eight of her siblings to a memorial they erected at the remote site where the only trace of their mother — her car — was found.
Nancy’s sister, Teresa Tresp, brought holy water with her to sprinkle on the memorial for their mother, who was a devout Catholic.
Nancy and her siblings try to make the trip every few years around the anniversary of her disappearance, although this year was the first time they’ve been able to go since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s a way to remember my mom and keep her memory alive,” Nancy Tresp said in a recent interview. “I don’t know how to describe it. It’s like you’re closer to her or something.”
The trip back to New Mexico to visit her mother’s memorial this year was different than in the past, she said. For the first time, she realized she is now older than her mother was when she went missing.
The family has spent years searching for their mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. They hired a private investigator, distributed fliers throughout the area, rented a billboard and have a standing offer of $20,000 for information about what may have happened to Emma Tresp.
“It’s just hard to know what to do anymore,” Nancy Tresp said. “It’s just so hard to believe it’s been 25 years and — nothing.”
Emma Tresp was last known to have bought gas in Santa Rosa on her way to Pecos. After her children discovered she never checked in at the monastery, they traveled to the area to search for her.
Her car was found a few weeks later, stuck on a remote forest road several miles from Pecos. It was locked, with some of her belongings still inside.
Investigators speculated at the time that she may have gotten stuck on the rough road, taken her purse and started back in the direction from which she came. But many search parties over the years — with helicopters and hounds — and an ongoing New Mexico State Police investigation have not turned up any clues that could help solve the mystery of what happened to Emma Tresp.
In past coverage of the case, investigators have expressed frustration to The New Mexican over the seeming lack of any evidence.
“It’s like she vanished off the face of the earth,” one man who headed the state police investigation said in 2008. “There are no answers.”
There have been no updates in the case in recent years, state police spokesman Wilson Silver said Wednesday.
Emma Tresp’s story has been shared on national platforms, such as the television show America’s Most Wanted. It has also become a topic for speculation from people in forums online.
Nancy Tresp has a message to the public in hopes of getting any information that could possibly still be out there: “If you know anything, and if you’ve heard anything in the past, please come forward.”
Tresp said she and her family have not given up hope that they could find out what happened to their mother.
“Whatever happened — it’s probably going to be painful, but you always want to know where your parent is,” Tresp said. “I don’t want to say it’s ‘closure’ — I hate that word.”