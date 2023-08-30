When Nancy Tresp visited the Pecos area with her brothers and sisters in recent weeks, she said she did it to feel closer to her mother, who she hasn't seen in 25 years. 

Her mother, Emma Tresp, went missing in 1998 while she was driving to the Pecos Benedictine Monastery from her home in Arkansas. She was never found. 

Nancy Tresp — who now lives in Virginia — went with all eight of her siblings to a memorial they erected at the remote site where the only trace of their mother — her car — was found. 

Recommended for you