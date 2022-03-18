Two years after Santa Fe's only emergency veterinary clinic closed down — forcing many pet owners to rush their sick and injured animals to Albuquerque for late-night care — around-the-clock animal services are now available much closer.
Roadrunner Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Hospital opened Monday in Algodones, about 40 miles from Santa Fe, at the former site of the Animal Neurology and Imaging Center.
At start of the year, Animal Neurology joined forces with Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Center of Albuquerque and moved out the Algodones center. Veterinarian Ashlee Andrews swooped in and swiftly converted the space into an emergency and specialty animal hospital that will be open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
She's eager to serve Santa Fe clients.
“Our goal was to fill some of the overflow of Albuquerque and cover Northern New Mexico,” Andrews said.
“It’s not a prohibitive distance," she added.
Pathway Vet Alliance’s emergency and specialty center in Santa Fe closed at the start of the pandemic in March 2020. The city has had no overnight emergency veterinary medical care since then, creating a buzz among distressed pet owners on social media.
Jeanette Kelly, owner of Veterinary Cancer Care, has said she intends to open a 24/7 emergency vet clinic in the former Pathway center, but her emergency clinic has not yet opened.
Roadrunner opened this week with six full-time veterinarians and a few more part-time veterinarians. Andrews said a certified surgeon will be brought in this summer, and she hopes to have three surgeons in a year.
She said her vets can handle most basic surgeries.
Roadrunner also handles all the standard pet maladies: vomiting, diarrhea, injuries, lacerations, something stuck in the intestines, seizures and injuries to pets hit by a car.
“The only thing we don’t do is wellness,” Andrews said. “If they want shots, we won’t do that. If they want a checkup, we wouldn’t do that.”
Roadrunner has two surgery suites, three exam rooms and a large treatment area, where four or five pets can be treated at one time. About 25 pets can be hospitalized at the facility.
Roadrunner has new digital radiography (X-ray) and ultrasound equipment.
Andrews is the sole owner of Los Sueños Veterinary Group. She started with ABQ Mobile Vet and has since added three Albuquerque clinics: Blue Cross Animal Clinic at 1921 Carlisle Blvd. NE; the Eubank Animal Clinic, 1601 Eubank Blvd NE; and the Rio Bravo Veterinary Hospital, 240 Rio Bravo SE.
Roadrunner is Andrews’ first walk-in, overnight center.
She has been maneuvering to open an emergency clinic for about a year and a half, she said, but two Albuquerque locations for the venture fell through. The Algodones opportunity came about in the past couple of months as Animal Neurology moved to Albuquerque.
“This space just fell into our laps,” Andrews said.
