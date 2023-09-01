Lula Yount, left, get a face full of Zozobra guts (shredded paper) compliments of her daughter Arya Yount, 5, while sweeping up the stray bits after moving Zozobra off the truck as volunteers gather to assemble Old Man Gloom on Sept. 1, 2023 on the bluff at Fort Marcy Park in preparation for the 99th burning of Zozobra.
Juancarlos Orona relaxes after helping to move Zozobra's torso off the truck from the mall as volunteers gather to assemble Old Man Gloom on Sept. 1, 2023, on the bluff at Fort Marcy Park in preparation for the 99th burning of Zozobra.
Isaac Varela, left, catches Zozobra's wand as it starts to tip over while attaching it to the hand as volunteers gather to assemble Old Man Gloom on Sept. 1, 2023, on the bluff at Fort Marcy Park in preparation for the 99th burning of Zozobra.
Friday morning, Zozobra event organizers unveiled this year’s monstrous marionette, clad in a black robe.
2023’s gloom-gobbling Zozobra is Lord Voldemort, the villain in the Harry Potter series.
The design is a tribute to the 2000s, when the first of several Harry Potter films were released and J. K. Rowling finished writing the popular book series.
Several curious onlookers looked at the marionette in Fort Marcy Ballpark from afar before the gates opened at 4 p.m. A steady stream of people had entered the park by 5:30. Many set up blankets and lawn chairs in the grass or bought iced drinks to cool down in the mid-80 degree temperatures as music and dance groups performed on stage near Zozobra.
Hundreds of volunteers and security personnel also gathered inside the park and around the perimeter as traffic backed up downtown.
“Everything’s working good so far; we haven’t had any major problems, besides a few people parking in the wrong spots,” said Raymond Corriz, volunteering at the event for his first time this year. "We're expecting a lot of people."
IzaBella Wheeler, who turns 10 on Saturday, rolled in the grass in front of her grandparents Joaquin and Mae Wheeler, who came to the event from Tesuque Pueblo at IzaBella’s request.
Joaquin Wheeler, now 72, came to Zozobra decades ago. He remembers walking across the arroyo to join the loosely organized event and remembers most Zozobra's wailing, he said.
"It's changed so much," he said, gesturing at the lines and crowds. "This is an experience for her [IzaBella] now. She'll remember her grandma and grandpa bring her here," he said.
“It’s cooler than on TV,” IzaBella Wheeler added.
At 5 p.m. Friday, tickets were still available for sale: “stacks” of them, a salesman said.