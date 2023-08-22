Special Awards
Traditional Pottery Award
Recipient: Delores Juanico
Make Me Smile Award
Recipient: Aydrian Day
Excellence In Traditional Hopi Carvings Award
Recipient: Shawn Deel
Excellence In Contemporary Hopi Carvings Award
Recipient: Arthur Holmes Jr.
Excellence In Lapidary Raw Materials Award
Recipient: Benson Manygoats
Iaia Distinguished Alumni Award
Recipient: Terran Last Gun
Mark Tahbo Memorial Award
Recipient: Garrett Maho
Sara Fina Tafoya Memorial Award
Recipient: Sharon Naranjo Garcia
Margaret Tafoya Memorial Award
Recipient: Chris Youngblood
Mela Youngblood Memorial Award
Recipient: Chris Youngblood
Tony Da Memorial Award “New Visions In Pueblo Pottery”
Recipient: Virgil Ortiz
Anita Da Memorial Student Award
Recipient: Xavian Suazo
Oqwa-Pi Traditional Pueblo Painting Award
Recipient: Rosie Yellowhair
Raw Materials Award
Recipient: Dominique Toya
Classification I: Jewelry
Best Of Class: Lyndon Tsosie
I: Division A:
Traditional jewelry using culturally acceptable materials (including silver, beads, quills, brass, copper, stones shells, etc.), Traditional techniques and designs.
Best Of Division: Deanna Nez
IA: Category 101 – Necklaces
First Place: Bryan Joe
Second Place: Raylan Edaakie
Honorable Mention: Kyle Lee-Anderson
IA: Category 102 – Bracelets and Watchbands
First Place: Raynard Scott
Second Place: Bruce Lane
Honorable Mention: Trent Lee-Anderson
IA: Category 103 – Rings
First Place: Erick Begay
Second Place: Ivan Howard
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
IA: Category 104 – Pins and Pendants
First Place: Byron Yellowhorse
Second Place: Ivan Howard
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
IA: Category 105 – Earrings
First Place: Trent Lee-Anderson
Second Place: Diamond Williams
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
IA: Category 106 – Concho Belts
First Place: None Awarded
Second Place: Raynard Scott
Honorable Mention: Gary Custer
IA: Category 107 – Buckles (Including Ranger Sets)
First Place: Roy Talahaftewa
Second Place: Vernon Haskie
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
IA: Category 108 – Ketohs and Bolos
First Place: Philaddar Begay
Second Place: Vernon Haskie
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
IA: Category 109 – Coordinated Sets
First Place: Deanna Nez
Second Place: Janie and Rose Reano
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
IA: Category 110 – Miscellaneous
I: Division B:
Traditional stones and shells (precontact-style jewelry-heishi, inlay, etc.)
Best Of Division: Cory Owen
IB: Category 201 – Necklaces
First Place: Harvey Abeyta
Second Place: Andrew Lovato
Honorable Mention: Lorraine Caté
IB: Category 202 – Bracelets and Watchbands
First Place: Cory Owen
Second Place: Reyes Pachero
IB: Category 203 – Rings
No Entries
IB: Category 204 – Pins and Pendants
No Entries
IB: Category 205 – Earrings
No Entries
IB: Category 206 – Bolos and Buckles (Including Ranger Sets)
No Entries
IB: Category 207 – Coordinated Sets
First Place: Valerie F Calabaza
Second Place: None Awarded
Second Place: None Awarded
IB: Category 208 – Boundary
No Entries
I: Division C:
Traditional contemporary jewelry, any materials
IC: Category 301 – Necklaces
First Place: Carl and Irene Clark
Second Place: Jack Tom
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
IC: Category 302 – Bracelets and Watchbands
First Place: Wesley Willie
Second Place: Veronica Benally
Honorable Mention: Ric Charlie
IC: Category 303 – Rings
First Place: Fritz Casuse
Second Place: Trent Lee-Anderson
Honorable Mention: Melvin Platero
IC: Category 304 – Pins and Pendants
First Place: Lyndon Tsosie
Second Place: Lyndon Tsosie
Honorable Mention: Cody Sanderson
IC: Category 305 – Earrings
First Place: Keri Ataumbi
Second Place: Neevo Garcia
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
IC: Category 306 – Concho Belts
No Entries
IC: Category 307 – Buckles (Including Ranger Sets)
First Place: None Awarded
Second Place: Isiah Begay
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
IC: Category 308 – Ketohs and Bolos
First Place: Denise Wallace
Second Place: Isiah Begay
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
IC: Category 309 – Coordinating Sets
First Place: Benson Manygoats
Second Place: Carlon Ami
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
IC: Category 310 – Miscellaneous
First Place: Tonya Rafael
Second Place: Wanesia Misquadace Spry
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
IC: Category 311 – Boundary
First Place: Raynard Scott
Second Place: Philander Begay
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
I: Division D:
Contemporary stones and shell jewelry (heishi, inlay, etc.)
Best Of Division: Joe R. Calabaza
ID: Category 401 – Necklaces
First Place: Richard Aquilar
Second Place: Farrell Pacheco
Honorable Mention: Charlene Reano Sanchez
ID: Category 402 – Bracelets and Watchbands
First Place: Angie Owen
Second Place: Angie Owen
Honorable Mention: Charlene Reano Sanchez
ID: Category 403 – Rings
No Entries
ID: Category 404 – Pins and Pendants
No Entries
ID: Category 405 – Earrings
First Place: None Awarded
Second Place: None Awarded
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
ID: Category 406 – Bolos and Buckles (Including Ranger Sets)
No Entries
ID: Category 407 – Coordinated Sets
First Place: Joe R. Calabaza
Second Place: Ellouise Toya
Honorable Mention: Joe R. Calabaza
ID: Category 408 – Boundary
No Entries
Classification Ii: Pottery
Best Of Class: Jennifer Tafoya
II: Division A:
Traditional unpainted pottery
Best Of Division: Nancy Youngblood
IIA: Category 501 – Pitch Finish, Any Form
First Place: Jared Tso
Second Place: None Awarded
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
IIA: Category 502 – Miscaceous Ware In The Style Of Taos, Nambe, Picuris, Any Form
First Place: None Awarded
Second Place: None Awarded
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
IIA: Category 503 – Plain Burnished/Polished (Can Have Impressions, E.g. Bear Claw), Any Form
First Place: None Awarded
Second Place: Sharon Naranjo-Garcia
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
IIA: Category 504 – Pins and Pendants
First Place: Nancy Youngblood
Second Place: Dominique Toya
Honorable Mention: Linda Tafoya-Sanchez
Honorable Mention: Camilla Toya
Honorable Mention: Dominique Toya
IIA: Category 505 – Other Plainware
No Entries
IIA: Category 506 – Boundary
First Place: Jared Tso
Second Place: Nancy Youngblood
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
II: Division B:
Traditional painted pottery
Best Of Division: Robert Patricio
IIB: Category 601 – Painted Polychrome Pottery In The Style Of Hopi, Any Form
First Place: Garrett Maho
Second Place: Garrett Maho
Honorable Mention: Garrett Maho
IIB: Category 602 – Painted Polychrome Pottery In The Style Of Zuni, Acoma, Laguna, Any Form
First Place: Robert Patricio
Second Place: Delores Juanico
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
IIB: Category 603 – Painted Polychrome Pottery In The Style Of Cochiti, Santo Domingo, Santa Clara, San Ildefonso, Tesuque, Nambe, San Juan, Pojoaque, Any Form
First Place: Harlan Reano
Second Place: Thomas Tenorio
Honorable Mention: Virgil Ortiz
IIB: Category 604 – Painted Polychrome Pottery In The Style Of Jemez, Zia, Santa Ana, Sandia, San Felipe, Isleta, Any Form
First Place: Rufina Panana
Second Place: None Awarded
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
IIB: Category 605 – Figures/Manas
First Place: Maxine Toya
Second Place: Thomas Tenorio
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
IIB: Category 606 – Traditional Storytellers, Including Sets
No Entries
IIB: Category 607 – Boundary
No Entries
II: Division C:
Traditional burnished black or red ware; incised, painted or carved
Best Of Division: Linda Tafoya-Sanchez
IIC: Category 701 – Carved Or Incised, Black Or Red, Under 8 Inches
First Place: Harrison Begay Jr.
Second Place: Jennifer Tafoya
Honorable Mention: Melody Gutierrez
Honorable Mention: Sergio Lugo
IIC: Category 702 – Carved Or Incised, Black Or Red, Over 8 Inches
First Place: Linda Tafoya Sanchez
Second Place: Daniel Begay
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
IIC: Category 703 – Woodland, Incised Or Carved
First Place: None Awarded
Second Place: Crystal Hanna
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
IIC: Category 704 – Incised Or Carved, Any Form
First Place: Jonathan Naranjo
Second Place: Daniel Begay
Honorable Mention: Chris Youngblood
IIC: Category 705 – Painted Designs On A Black Or Red Burnished Or Polished Surface, Any Form In The Style Of San Ildefonso
First Place: Eric Fender
Second Place: Martha Appleleaf Fender
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
IIC: Category 706 – Boundary
First Place: Nancy Youngblood
Second Place: None Awarded
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
II: Division D:
Contemporary pottery, any form or design, using native materials with or without added decorative elements; traditional firing techniques
Best Of Division: Jennifer Tafoya
IID: Category 801 – Sgraffitto, Any Form
First Place: Jennifer Tafoya
Second Place: Debra and Preston Duwyenie
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
IID: Category 802 – Carved, Any Form
First Place: Sergio Lugo
Second Place: Jennifer Tafoya
Honorable Mention: Madeline Naranjo
IID: Category 803 – Unpainted, Any Form
First Place: None Awarded
Second Place: None Awarded
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
IID: Category 804 – Painted Any Form
First Place: Jason Garcia
Second Place: None Awarded
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
IID: Category 805 – Figures, Including Sets
First Place: None Awarded
Second Place: None Awarded
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
IID: Category 806 – With Added Elements (Like Beads, Feathers, Stones Etc), Any Form: None Listed
First Place: Debra and Preston Duwyenie
Second Place: Joseph and Eunice Naranjo
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
IID: Category 807 – Miscellaneous
No Entries
IID: Category 808 – Boundary
No Entries
II: Division E:
Contemporary pottery, any form or design, using native materials with or without added decorative elements; traditional firing techniques
Best Of Division: Alvina Yepa
IIE: Category 901 – Slabwork
No Entries
IIE: Category 902 – Wheel-Thrown
First Place: Clarence Redcorn
Second Place: None Awarded
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
IIE: Category 903 – Figures, Including Sets
First Place: Clarence Redcorn
Second Place: Kathleen Wall
Honorable Mention: Valerie Namoki
IIE: Category 904 — With Added Elements (Like Beads, Feathers, Stones Etc), Any Form
First Place: Chase Kahwinhut Earles
Second Place: Allen Aragon
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
IIE: Category 905 – Miscellaneous
First Place: Hubert Candelario
Second Place: Karin Walkingstick
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
IIE: Category 906 – Sgraffito and Carved; Any Form
First Place: Alvina Yepa
Second Place: Alvina Yepa
Honorable Mention: Clarence Redcorn
IIE: Category 907 – Painted, Any Form
First Place: Frederica Antonio
Second Place: Chino Shaylene
Honorable Mention: Sharon Lewis
IIE: Category 908 – Boundary
First Place: Monica Silva Lovato
Second Place: Chino Shaylene
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
IIE: Category 909 – Traditional Style Pottery (Kiln Fired/Post Fired Painting)
First Place: Jeff Suina
Second Place: None Award
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
Ii: Division F:
Miniature pots; individual pieces under 3 in any dimension
Best Of Division: Delores Juanico
IIF: Category 1001 – Traditional
First Place: Delores Juanico
Second Place: Thomas Natseway
Honorable Mention: Delores Juanico
Honorable Mention: Jonathan Naranjo
IIF: Category 1002 – Contemporary
First Place: Monica Silva Lovato
Second Place: Allen Aragon
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
IIF: Category 1003 – Figures, Including Sets
First Place: Thomas Natseway
Second Place: None Awarded
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
IIF: Category 1004 — Sets Where Overall Size Exceeds 3 Inches In Any Dimension
No Entries
IIF: Category 1005 — Boundary
No Entries
Classification III: 2d
Best Of Class: Dan Horse Chief
III: Division A:
Representational painting/graphics(realistic/stylized) – including miniatures
Best Of Division: Dan Horse Chief
IIIA: Category 1101 – Oil; Including Oil Sticks, and Oil Pastels
First Place: Dan Horse Chief
Second Place: David Martin
IIIA: Category 1102 – Acrylic
First Place: Micah Wesley
Second Place: Norris M Chee
Honorable Mention: Garrett Etsitty
Honorable Mention: Daniel Walters
IIIA: Category 1103 – Gouache and Watercolor, Studio Style
First Place: Kindra Swalford
Second Place: Norma Howard
Honorable Mention: Jason Parrish
IIIA: Category 1104 – Pencil, Pen/Ink, Scratchboard, Chalk, Charcoals
No Entries
IIIA: Category 1105 – Mixed Media 2d Art
First Place: Benjamin Nelson
Second Place: Jane Umsted
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
First Place: Kindra Swalford
Second Place: Norma Howard
Honorable Mention: Jason Parrish
IIIA: Category 1106 – Ledger Art, Any Medium
First Place: Terran Last Gun
Second Place: Jhane Wakeah
IIIA: Category 1107 – Ledger Art, Any Medium
First Place: Keith Edaakie
Second Place: None Awarded
III: Division B:
Abstract painting/graphics– including miniatures
Best Of Division: Merlin Little Thunder
IIIB: Category 1201 – Oil; Including Oil Sticks and Oil Pastels
First Place: Santiago Romero
Second Place: Santiago Romero
IIIB: Category 1202 – Acrylic
First Place: Merlin Little Thunder
Second Place: George Alexander
IIIB: Category 1203 – Gouache and Watercolor
No Entries
IIIB: Category 1204 — Pencil, Pen/Ink, Scratchboard, Chalk, Charcoals
No Entries
IIIB: Category 1205 — Mixed Media 2d Art
No Entries
IIIB: Category 1206 — Boundary
None Awarded
III: Division C:
Sandpaintings
Best Of Division: Marwin Begaye
IIIC: Category 1301 – Traditional In Style and Designs
First Place: Rosie Yellowhair
Second Place: None Awarded
IIIC: Category 1302 – Contemporary In Style and Designs
No Entries
IIIC: Category 1303 – Boundary
No Entries
III: Division D:
Print-making
Best Of Division: Marwin Begaye
IIID: Category 1401 – Lithographs, Woodcuts and Etchings (Includes Other Intaglio Techniques)
First Place: Marwin Begaye
Second Place: Marwin Begaye
IIID: Category 1402 – Monoprints and Monotypes
First Place: Monty Little
Second Place: None Awarded
IIID: Category 1403 – Serigraph/Silkscreen
No Entries
IIID: Category 1404 – Miscellaneous (Includes Embossed Paper, Collagraph, Mixed Media, Etc)
No Entries
IIID: Category 1405 – Boundary
No Entries
III: Division E:
Photography
Best Of Division: Cara Romero
IIIE: Category 1501 – Black and White Or Continuous Tone: (Light Exposed Metallic Prints)
First Place: Eugene Tapahe
Second Place: Leanne Lee
Honorable Mention: Monty Little
IIIE: Category 1502 – Color: (Light Exposed Metallic Prints)
First Place: Andrew Curley
Second Place: Eugene Tapahe
Honorable Mention: Marjorie Kaniehtonkie Skidders
IIIE: Category 1503 – Alternative Process: (Hand Crafted, Manually Applied Or Transferred Emulsions Or Dyes, Exposed By Light
First Place: Sam Minkler
Second Place: None Awarded
IIIE: Category 1504 – Miscellaneous (Includes Embossed Paper, Collagraph, Mixed Media, Etc)
First Place: Cara Romero
Second Place: Cara Romero
Honorable Mention: Zoe Urness
IIIE: Category 1505 – Boundary
No Entries
III: Division F:
Computer Generated Graphics
Best Of Division: Jessica Harjo
IIIF: Category 1601 – Digitally Altered Primary Sources and Printed, (Eg Altered Digitized Photographs)
No Entries
IIIF: Category 1602 – %100 Digitally Created Work Printed In 2d (Paper, Canvas, Etc)
First Place: Jessica Harjo
Second Place: Adrian Pinnecoose
IIIF: Category 1603 – Boundary
No Entries
Classification IV: Wooden Pueblo Figurative Carvings and Sculpture
Best Of Class: Arthur Holmes Jr.
IV: Division A:
Traditional Carved Dolls, Including Old Style and Revival
Best Of Division: Shawn Deel
IVA: Category 1701 – Hopi Carved Dolls, Traditional Style
First Place: Dorrance Chimerica
Second Place: Brent Brokeshoulder
Honorable Mention: Shawn Deel
IVA: Category 1702 – Zuni Carved Dolls, Traditional Style
No Entries
IVA: Category 1703 – Boundary (Gray Area Art, Classification Transfer Possible)
First Place: Shawn Deel
Second Place: None Awarded
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
IV: Division B:
Contemporary Carved Dolls and Sculpture
Best Of Division: Arthur Holmes Jr.
IVB: Category 1801 – Pueblo Carved Dolls
First Place: Horace Kayquoptewa
Second Place: None Awarded
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
IVB: Category 1802 – Pueblo Carved Dolls, Including Base
First Place: Arthur Homes Jr.
Second Place: Mark Taho
Honorable Mention: Aaron Honyupmtewa
Honorable Mention: Stetson Honyumptewa
IVB: Category 1803 – Pueblo Carved Sculptures
First Place: Kevin Horace-Quannie
Second Place: Gerald Quotskuyva
Honorable Mention: Stetson Honyumptewa
IVB: Category 1804 – Other Pueblo Carved Dolls
First Place: Larsen Harris Jr.
Second Place: Ryan Gashweseoma
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
IVB: Category 1805 – Boundary (Gray Area Art, Classification Transfer Possible)
First Place: Mavasta Honyouti
Second Place: None Awarded
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
IVB: Category 1806 –
First Place: Cordell Naseyoma
Second Place: Cordell Naseyoma
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
Classification V: Sculpture
Best Of Class: Ryan Benally
V: Division A:
Representational Sculpture (Realistic/Stylized)
Best Of Division: Kevin Horace-Quannie
VA: Category 1901 – Stone
First Place: Larry Yazzie
Second Place: Eddy Shorty
Honorable Mention: Adrian Wall
VA: Category 1902 – Cast Metal
First Place: Kevin Horace-Quannie
Second Place: Upton (Greyshoes) Ethelbah, Jr.
Honorable Mention: Alvin John
VA: Category 1903 – Fabricated Metal
First Place: Margaret Jacobs
Second Place: Frederick Begay, Jr.
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
VA: Category 1904 – Precious Metal (Includes Non-Wearable Jewelry)
No Entries
VA: Category 1905 – Wood – (Except Katchina and Katchina Sculptures)
First Place: Earl Patterson
Second Place: Peter Boome
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
VA: Category 1906 – Glass
First Place: Russell Fry
Second Place: Ramson Lomatewama
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
VA: Category 1907 – Clay
First Place: Anita Fields
Second Place: None Awarded
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
VA: Category 1908 – Mixed Media
First Place: Karen Sixkiller
Second Place: Troy Sice
Honorable Mention: Randy Chitto
VA: Category 1909 – Boundary
First Place: Daniel Weahkee
Second Place: Daniel Weahkee
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
V: Division B:
Abstract Sculpture (Non-Objective)
Best Of Division: None Awarded
VB: Category 2001 – Stone
First Place: Ryan Benally
Second Place: Saige La Fountain
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
VB: Category 2002 – Cast Metal
First Place: Kenneth Johnson
Second Place: Kenneth Johnson
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
VB: Category 2003 – Fabricated Metal
First Place: William Rogers
Second Place: None Awarded
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
VB: Category 2004 – Precious Metal (Includes Non-Wearable Jewelry)
No Entries
VB: Category 2005 – Wood
No Entries
VB: Category 2006 – Glass
First Place: Carol Lujan
Second Place: Ramson Lomatewama
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
VB: Category 2007 – Clay
First Place: Robert King
Second Place: Tama Roberts
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
VB: Category 2008 — Mixed Media
First Place: None Awarded
Second Place: None Awarded
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
VB: Category 2009 — Boundary
None Awarded
V: Division C:
Fetishes/Miniature Sculpture
Best Of Division: Ray Tsalate
VC: Category 2101 – Stone
First Place: Troy Sice
Second Place: Manuel Weahkee
Honorable Mention: Manuel Weahkee
VC: Category 2102 – Non-Pueblo Fetishes
First Place: Robert Weahkee
Second Place: None Awarded
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
VC: Category 2103 – Miniature Sculptures
First Place: Ray Tsalate
Second Place: Troy Sice
Honorable Mention: Loren Tsalabutie
VC: Category 2104 – Boundary
None Awarded
Classification VI: Textile
Best Of Class: Tahnibaa Naataanii
VI: Division A:
Traditional Woven Textiles
Best Of Division: Florence Manygoats
VIA: Category 2201 – Dine; Blankets, Rugs, Dress
First Place: Florence Manygoats
Second Place: Alberta Henderson
VIA: Category 2202 – Pueblo Blankets, Rugs, Belts, Etc.
First Place: Charlene Laughing
Second Place: Calandra Cook
Honorable Mention: Leona Bia
Honorable Mention: Barbara Teller Ornelas
VIA: Category 2203 – Other, I.e., Chilkat Blankets, Capes, Etc
No Entries
VIA: Category 2204 — Pueblo Blankets, Rugs, Belts, Etc.
No Entries
VIA: Category 2205 — Other (E.g. Chilkat Blanket, Capes, Etc)
First Place: None Awarded
Second Place: Ray Kady
VIA: Category 2206 — Boundary
First Place: Alisa Peacock
Second Place: None Awarded
VI: Division B:
Contemporary Woven Textiles
Best Of Division: Tahnibaa Naataanii
VIB: Category 2301 – Rugs, Blankets, and Other Large Furnishings
First Place: Berdine Begay
Second Place: Sarah Begay
Honorable Mention: Marta Laughing
Honorable Mention: Venancio Aragon
Honorable Mention:kevin Aspaar
VIB: Category 2302 – Pillows, Placemats, and Other Small Furnishings
No Entries
VIB: Category 2303 – Woven Garments, I.E., Skirts, Coats, Tops, Etc.
First Place: Tahnibaa Naataanii
Second Place: Gilbert Begay
VIB: Category 2304 – Boundary
First Place: Pauline Tsosie
Second Place: None Awarded
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
VI: Division C:
Traditional Embroidered Garments/Dress
Best Of Division: Suzanne Herrera Naranjo
VIC: Category 2401 – Pueblo Mantas, Kilts, Sashes, Etc.
First Place: Suzanne Herrera Naranjo
Second Place: Isabel C. Gonzales
Honorable Mention: Isabel C. Gonzales
VIC: Category 2402 – Other Traditional Style Garments/Dress
First Place: Suzanne Herrera Naranjo
Second Place: Akema Honyumptewa
VIC: Category 2403 – Boundary
None Awarded
VI: Division D:
Contemporary Dress
Best Of Division: Jennifer Powless
VID: Category 2501 – Garments
First Place: Jennifer Powless
Second Place: Penny Singer
Honorable Mention: Penny Singer
VID: Category 2502 – Accessories
First Place: Naomi Glasses
Second Place: Jonessa Reid
Honorable Mention: Amanda Wilson
VID: Category 2503 — Boundary
None Awarded
VI: Division E:
Other Techniques, Contemporary and Traditional
Best Of Division: Susan Hudson
VIE: Category 2601 — Sprang, Knitting, Finger Weaving, Braiding, Crochet
No Entries
VIE: Category 2602 — Boundary
First Place: Susan Hudson
Second Place: Susan Hudson
Honorable Mention: Roy Kady
Classification VII: Diverse Art Forms
Best Of Class: Victoria Adams
VII: Division A:
Functional Objects
Best Of Division: Theresa Mike
VIIA: Category 2701 – Pipes
No Entries
VIIA: Category 2702 – Drums, With Or Without Stands
First Place: Sean Rising Sun Flanagan
Second Place: Sean Rising Sun Flanagan
Honorable Mention: Tomas Herrera
VIIA: Category 2703 – Flutes and Whistles, With Or Without Stands and Carrying Bags
First Place: Tim Blueflint Ramel
Second Place: Tim Blueflint Ramel
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
VIIA: Category 2704 – Rattles and Fans
First Place: Linley Logan
Second Place: Peter Boome
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
VIIA: Category 2705 – Bows/Arrows, Quivers
First Place: Daniel Vallo
Second Place: Malachi Tsoodle Nelson
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
VIIA: Category 2706 – Bags and Pouches
First Place: Hayden Haynes
Second Place: Leslie Bitsie Jr.
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
VIIA: Category 2707 – Powwow Dance Gear, Individual Objects Or Sets (Bustles, Roaches, Arm/Leg Bands, Combs, Etc.)
First Place: Theresa Mike
Second Place: Osamuskwasis Roan
Honorable Mention: Catherine Blackhorse
VIIA: Category 2708 – Non-Beaded Attire (Not Woven)
First Place: Penny Singer
Second Place: Bobby Brower Itta
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
VIIA: Category 2709 – Miscellaneous Contemporary Objects (Fashion Accessories, Knives, Etc.)
First Place: Darius Charley
Second Place: Hayden Haynes
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
VIIA: Category 2710 – Miscellaneous Traditional Objects
First Place: Gary Roybal
Second Place: Cody Artis
Honorable Mention: Kevin Pourier
VIIA: Category 2711 – Boundary
First Place: Dennis Esquivel
Second Place: Jaymus Perry
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
VII: Division B:
Non-Utilitarian Objects, Ethnographic Art
Best Of Division: Victoria Adams
VIIB: Category 2801 – Wall-Hangings, Cultural Objects With Added Elements To Display On A Vertical Surface
First Place: Renee Allen
Second Place: Renee Allen
VIIB: Category 2802 – Framed Or Mounted, Cultural Objects That Have Been Framed Or Mounted For Display)
First Place: Lakosh Joshua Hinson
Second Place: None Awarded
VIIB: Category 2803 – Mixed Media Dolls and Soft Sculpture Without A Predominance Of Beadwork and Quillwork
First Place: Glenda Mckay
Second Place: Leslie Bitsie Jr.
Honorable Mention: Megan Mcdermott
VIIB: Category 2804 – Miscellaneous
First Place: Lakosh Joshua Hinson
Second Place: None Awarded
VIIB: Category 2805 – Boundary
First Place: Victoria Adams
Second Place: Anita Fields
Honorable Mention: Linley Logan
Classification VIII: Beadwork and Quillwork
Best Of Class: Jackie Bread
VIII: Division A:
Articles Of Attire
Best Of Division: Sayo’ Kla Kindness-Williams
VIIIA: Category 2901 – Beaded Clothing, Non-Woven (All, Except Moccasins)
First Place: Sayo’ Kla Kindness-Williams
Second Place: Golga Oscar
VIIIA: Category 2902 – Moccasins
First Place: Bill Mendoza
Second Place: Adrianna Poulette
VIIIA: Category 2903 – Accessories (Including Coordinated Sets)
First Place: Juanita Growing Thunder-Fogarty
Second Place: Golga Oscar
Honorable Mention: Adrian Stevens and Sean Snyder
Honorable Mention: Kaleb Manygoats
VIIIA: Category 2904 –
First Place: Rox Red Corn Mudge
Second Place: None Awarded
VIIIA: Category 2905- Jewelry, Bracelets, Earrings, Headbands, Etc.
First Place: Christal Ratt
Second Place: Mary Jacobs
VIII: Division B:
Dolls and Soft Sculptures (Dolls and Soft Sculpture Without A Predominance Of Beadwork And/Or Quillwork Go In VII-2703)
Best Of Division: Christal Ratt
VIIIB: Category 3001 – Plains Style Dolls/Soft Sculptures With A Predominance Of Beadwork And/Or Quillwork
First Place: Christal Ratt
Second Place: Emil Her Many Horses
VIIB: Category 3002 – Framed Or Mounted, Cultural Objects That Have Been Framed Or Mounted For Display)
No Entries
VIIB: Category 3003 – Boundary
First Place: Emil Her Many Horses
Second Place: None Awarded
VIII: Division C:
Other Items, Non-Attire
Best Of Division: Jackie Bread
VIIIC: Category 3101 – Contemporary Beadwork And/Or Quillwork. Any Form
First Place: Jackie Bread
Second Place: Sandra Okuma
Honorable Mention: Adriana Poulette
VIIIC: Category 3102 – Cradleboards
First Place: Salisha Old Bull
Second Place: Alexa Rae Day
VIIIC: Category 3103 – Miscellaneous Objects
First Place: Ramey Growing Thunder
Second Place: Samantha Jacobs
VIIIC: Category 3104
First Place: Bill Mendoza
Second Place: Megan Mcdermott
Classification XI: Basketry
Best Of Class: Carol Emarthle Douglas
XI: Division A:
Southwest Baskets
Best Of Division: Sally Black
XIA: Category 3201 – Plaited, Wicker
First Place: Wilmetta Kayquoptewa
Second Place: Jessica Lomatewama
Honorable Mention: Jessica Lomatewama
XIA: Category 3202 – Twined
No Entries
XIA: Category 3203 – Coiled
First Place: Sally Black
Second Place: Kathryn Kooyahoema
Honorable Mention: Kathryn Kooyahoema
XIA: Category 3204 – Miniature
No Entries
XIA: Category 3205 – Contemporary
No Entries
XIA: Category 3206 – Boundary
No Entries
XI: Division B:
Outside The Southwest Baskets
Best Of Division: Carol Emarthle Douglas
XIB: Category 3301 – Plaited, Wicker
First Place: Theresa Secord
Second Place: Ryan Loa
XIB: Category 3302 – Twined
No Entries
XIB: Category 3303 – Coiled
First Place: Carol Emarthle Douglas
Second Place: Carol Emarthle Douglas
Honorable Mention: Laura Wong-Whitebear
XIB: Category 3304 – Miniature
First Place: Donald Johnston
Second Place: Laura Wong-Whitebear
Honorable Mention: Theresa Secord
XIB: Category 3305 – Contemporary
First Place: Donald Johnston
Second Place: Ronnie Leigh and Stonehorse Goeman
Honorable Mention:ronnie Leigh and Stonehorse Goeman
XIB: Category 3306 – Boundary
No Entries
Classification Ix – Youth (17 Years and Under)
Best Of Class: Aydrian Day
IX: Division A:
Ages 9 and Under
Best Of Division: None Awarded
IXA: Category 3401 – Jewelry (Metal, With Or Without Stones)
No Entries
IXA: Category 3402 – Jewelry (All Stone, Shell Or Other)
No Entries
IXA: Category 3403 – Pottery-Miniatures
No Entries
IXA: Category 3404 – Pottery-Figures-Animal
No Entries
IXA: Category 3405 – Pottery Figures, All Other
No Entries
IXA: Category 3406 – Pottery Figures, All Other
No Entries
IXA: Category 3407 – Pottery, Non-Burnished (Matte), Painted Or Undecorated
No Entries
IXA: Category 3408 – Paintings
No Entries
IXA: Category 3409 – Drawings, Original Prints, Sandpaintings and Other
No Entries
IXA: Category 3410 – Sculpture
No Entries
IXA: Category 3411 – Textiles, Embroidered Or Woven
No Entries
IXA: Category 3412, First Place
No Entries
IXA: Category 3413 – Miscellaneous
No Entries
IX: Division B:
Ages 10-13
Best Of Division: Loranna Honyumptewa
IXB: Category 3501 – Jewelry (Metal, Without Stones)
No Entries
IXB: Category 3502 – Jewelry (Metal, With Stones)
No Entries
IXB: Category 3503 – Jewelry (All Stone, Shell Or Other)
No Entries
IXB: Category 3504 – Pottery-Miniatures
No Entries
IXB: Category 3505 – Pottery Figures-All Forms
First Place: None Awarded
Second Place: Xavian Suazo
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
IXB: Category 3506 – Pottery, Burnished Black Or Red, Painted, Carved, Sgraffito, Or Undecorated
First Place: Xavian Suazo
Second Place: Xavian Suazo
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
IXB: Category 3507 – Pottery, Non-Burnished (Matte), Either Painted Or Undecorated
No Entries
IXB: Category 3508 – Paintings
First Place: Waabigwan Peters
Second Place: Apaolo Benally
Honorable Mention: Apaolo Benally
IXB: Category 3509 – Drawings, Original Prints, Sandpaintings and Other
First Place: Loranna Honyumptewa
Second Place: Aydrian Day
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
IXB: Category 3510 – Sculpture
No Entries
IXB: Category 3511 – Textiles (Embroidered Or Woven)
No Entries
IXB: Category 3512
No Entries
IXB: Category 3513 – Miscellaneous
No Entries
IXB: Category 3514 – Basketry
No Entries
IXB: Category 3515 – Boundary
First Place: None Awarded
Second Place: Waabigwan Peters
IX: Division C:
Ages 14–17
Best Of Division: Aydrian Day
IXC: Category 3601 – Jewelry (Metal, Without Stones)
First Place: Kyra Hendren
Second Place: Kyra Hendren
IXC: Category 3602 – Jewelry (Metal, With Stones)
First Place: Mosgadace Casuse
Second Place: Mary Brown
Honorable Mention: Mosgadace Casuse
IXC: Category 3603 – Jewelry (All Stone, Shell Or Other)
None Awarded
IXC: Category 3604 – Pottery-Miniatures
No Entries
IXC: Category 3606 – Pottery, Burnished Black Or Red, Painted, Carved, Sgraffito, Or Undecorated
No Entries
IXC: Category 3607 – Pottery, Non-Burnished (Matte), Either Painted Or Undecorated
No Entries
IXC: Category 3608 – Paintings
First Place: Giovanni Benally
Second Place: Giovanni Benally
Honorable Mention: Riley Toya
IXC: Category 3609 – Drawings, Original Prints, Sandpaintings and Other
No Entries
IXC: Category 3610 – Sculpture
First Place: Tara Lujan-Baker
Second Place: Tara Lujan-Baker
Honorable Mention: Tara Lujan-Baker
IXC: Category 3611 – Textiles (Embroidered Or Woven)
No Entries
IXC: Category 3612
No Entries
IXC: Category 3613 – Miscellaneous
First Place: Payton Growing Thunder Fogarty
Second Place: Aydrian Day
IXC: Category 3614 – Basketry
No Entries
IXC: Category 3615 – Boundary
First Place: Aydrian Day
Second Place: Aiden Tippeconnie