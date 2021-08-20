The Southwestern Association of Indian Arts announced Friday that Rhonda Holy Bear (Cheyenne River Sioux) is the 2021 Best of Show winner of the Santa Fe Indian Market with a doll titled Lakota Honor-Sees the Horses Woman.

Holy Bear won the top prize in the Beadwork & Quillwork category.

The Indian Market awards were announced during a reception Friday at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center. Winners in each art category include the following:

Class I: Jewelry

Denise Wallace (Native Village of Tatitlek), Origins, Roots and Sources

Class II: Pottery

Robert Patricio (Pueblo of Acoma), Raining Dawn to Dusk

Class III: Painting, Drawing, Graphics & Photography

Thomas Tapia (Pueblo of Tesuque), watercolor, Buffalo Elk Dance

Class IV: Wooden Pueblo Figurative Carving & Sculpture

Arthur Holmes Jr. (Hopi), carving, Broken Arrow

Class V: Sculpture

Raymond Chee Sr. (Navajo/Diné), sculpture, Healing into the Night

Class VI: Textiles

Tyler Glasses (Navajo/ Diné), weaving, Poncho for Days

Class VII: Diverse Arts

Dana Warrington (Menominee/ Potawatomi), taxidermy, otter wearing leather; quillwork, beadwork, lapidary, silver, weaving and feathers.

Class VIII: Beadwork & Quillwork

Rhonda Holy Bear (Cheyenne River Sioux), doll, Lakota Honor-Sees the Horses Woman.

Class XI: Basketry

Jeremey Frey (Passamaquoddy), double wall ash basket, Malsom (Wolf)

Class IX: Youth

Aydrian Day (Anishinaabe, Lakota, Hochunk), beaded elk hide bag, Mishkiikii Ode (Medicine of the Heart)

Special Youth Awards

2nd place: Kiiyaanni Reeves (Navajo/Diné)

3rd place: Mosgadace Casuse (Anishinaabe/Navajo (Diné)

