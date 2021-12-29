You are the owner of this article.
2021 through the lens: Matt Dahlseid

New Mexican digital producer, outdoors writer and photographer Matt Dahlseid shares his favorite images of 2021.

A pair of sandhill cranes and a formation of ducks fly in front of a setting moon Jan. 31 at Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge near Socorro.
Members of the Baila! Baila! Dance Academy of Albuquerque perform Sinaloan dances May 5 in front of the Main Library downtown, in celebration of Cinco de Mayo.
Bob Dryja, from left, Yvonne Keller and Randy Pair walk in the backcountry of Valles Caldera National Preserve on Sept. 19 in search of dendroglyphs. Hispanic sheepherders in the early 20th century frequently carved their names, dates, the name of their hometown and drawings in the bark of aspen at Valles Caldera.
St. Michael’s soccer players celebrate after defeating Sandia Prep on April 6 in the state tournament semifinals at St. Michael’s High School.
Mule deer graze in the Jemez Mountains on April 22.
ShanDien LaRance, an instructor with the Lightning Boy Foundation, performs a hoop dance May 2, on the Plaza. LaRance and students were performing to raise money for the nonprofit organization that provides traditional hoop dance instruction to youth in Northern New Mexico. To donate or for more information, visit lightningboyfoundation.com.
A black bear walks near a stream May 23 in the backcountry of Valles Caldera National Preserve.
High school students work on sketching the Plaza under the bandstand on June 30 as part of a program to recruit new students to the University of New Mexico's architecture school.
To gauge how much moisture is in the soil, Española District Ranger Sandy Hurlocker digs a small hole in the ash and topsoil of the high-severity burn area of the Medio Fire on May 27. The Medio Fire burned 4,000 acres in Santa Fe National Forest in August 2020.
Dave Kraig, who lives near the Nambé Badlands, rides his mountain bike Dec. 3. The badlands have turned into a battleground over public access as the Bureau of Land Management works on a plan for the property with official trail designations.
Dominic Crandall plays a DJ set April 21 outside Cake’s Corner Cafe at Old Santa Fe Trail and East Alameda Street. Crandall, a brewer at Hidden Mountain Brewing Co., was at Cake’s to showcase a new mango lime saison beer.
Three javelinas run into the tall grass Jan. 31 at Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge.

Matt Dahlseid is a digital enterprise producer and outdoors writer for the Santa Fe New Mexican.

