2021 through the lens: Luis Sánchez Saturno

New Mexican staff photographer Luis Sánchez Saturno selects his favorite images of the year.

122921-sfnm-LuisPOY-01

Max Casias rides on a locomotive as it is backed up to be connected to passenger cars Aug. 12 in Antonito, Colo. The event opens the 50th anniversary of the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad. The locomotive dates to 1894.
122921-sfnm-LuisPOY-02

Crews with the U.S. Forest Service watch a section of the Two Pines prescribed burn Oct. 20 in Rowe.
122921-sfnm-LuisPOY-03

Zoey Neutra, 6, of Santa Fe picks out a pumpkin Oct. 19 from the St. John’s United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch.
122921-sfnm-LuisPOY-04

Steven Woodward of Albuquerque rides his BMX bicycle in the St. Francis Drive underpass Sept. 18. Woodward is a professional rider and was in Santa Fe practicing.
122921-sfnm-LuisPOY--05

The glow from Albuquerque can be seen as Galen Gisler, right, a retired astronomer from Los Alamos National Laboratory, works with Los Alamos High School students Feb. 11 at Overlook Park in White Rock.
122921-sfnm-LuisPOY-06

Natasha Lozoya hugs her son Giovanni Munñoz on May 27 during the Capital High School graduation.
122921-sfnm-LuisPOY-06

Aidan Torres, 4, slides at the small playground Nov. 17 at Ragle Park. The big slide in the background is closed.
122921-sfnm-LuisPOY-07

Buddy Damm, 6, of Santa Fe flies his kite March 9 at Frenchy's Field Park.
122921-sfnm-LuisPOY-08

Emil Lemons, 7, pushes Lucia Hoffman, 6, on a tire swing over the Santa Fe River on April 6.
122921-sfnm-LuisPOY-09

Margaret Glasgow of Albuquerque, front, and Jordan Anderson of Santa Fe high-five while surfing Dec. 4 at the Abiquiú Wave just below Abiquiú Dam.
122921-sfnm-LuisPOY-10

Carol Ritchie of Santa Fe swims laps Oct. 19 at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center.
122921-sfnm-LuisPOY-12

Adam Dangaran, 22, of Santa Fe takes in the view of Santa Fe from the top of Ski Santa Fe during a full moon hike Jan. 28.

Luis Sánchez Saturno is senior Digital Enterprise Photographer for the Santa Fe New Mexican.

Dorothy McLaughlin

Your photographs are wonderful Luis.

Anthony Bonanno

Nice work Luis! Strong images that convey feeling and emotion. I’ve always admired your photography over the years. Thank you for sharing.

Prince Michael of The House of David
Prince Michael Jauregui

I've said it before: World-class photography. Congratulations, Mr. Saturno!

Annmaes
Ann Maes

You're blest to have shared so many personal memories of the wonderful people that make New Mexico so special. Thank you for sharing these!

