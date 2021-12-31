You are the owner of this article.
2021 through the lens: Jim Weber

  • Updated
New Mexican staff photographer Jim Weber shares his favorite images of 2021.

123021 jw weber poy01.JPG

Nando Cole passes the finish line but holds on for dear life to an agitated steer Sunday, August 28, 2021, while competing in the wild drag race at the annual Zia Regional Rodeo, New Mexico’s only gay rodeo, at the Santa Fe Rodeo Grounds. Though it has events common to professional rodeos, like calf roping and bull riding, the gay rodeo also has more unusual competitions like goat dressing, wild cow milking and the wild drag race.
123021 jw weber poy02.JPG

Marcus Romera, who just turned 12, gets his first dose of the Pfizer shot administered by medical technicians Chad Rugroden, left, and Desiree Desvigne as Romera's mother, Janiell Roybal, looks on during a vaccination event on August 21, 2021, at Santa Fe High School.
123021 jw weber poy03.JPG

St. Michael's outfielder Rayes Baros dives for a deep fly ball during Las Vegas Robertson's first round state tournament upset of the No. 3 seed Horsemen in Santa Fe on June 22, 2021.
123021 jw weber poy04.JPG

Santa Fe County sheriff’s deputies respond Sept. 16 near an Allsup’s convenience store on N.M. 14 after a man reportedly fired a shot in the air outside. Marvin Montoya, who was shot by a deputy, faces several felony charges.
123021 jw weber poy05.JPG

Members of the New Mexico National Guard perform a 21-gun salute Thursday, September 23, 2021, during a burial ceremony for unclaimed veterans at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Though no family members came forward, members of the community paid their respects as the 22 veterans were interred with full military honors.
123021 jw weber poy06.JPG

A distraught Alec Baldwin lingers in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office Thursday, October 20, 2021, after he was questioned about a shooting on the set of the film Rust. 
123021 jw weber poy07.JPG

William Brunson, an EMS captain with Santa Fe’s new Alternative Response Unit, tries to coax Skyra Cobra from her tent in the parking lot of a nursery on St. Michael’s Drive while working calls July 28, 2021. The ARU handles low-threat 911 calls usually related to behavioral health issues and often connects people in crisis with mental health and housing services.
123021 jw weber poy08.JPG

Nathaniel Smith jokes with Eric Duran as they prune cannabis plants to help promote bud growth on June 23, 2021, at the Ultra Health growing facility in Bernalillo.
123021 jw weber poy09.JPG

Competitors wait for the start of the women's division in calf roping Saturday, August 28, 2021, during the annual Zia Regional Rodeo, New Mexico’s only gay rodeo.
123021 jw weber poy10.JPG

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team searches for a suspect along Arroyo Coyote Road on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, after units responded to reports of shots being fired.
123021 jw weber poy11.JPG

Capital cheerleader Luke Padilla pushes Annica Montoya into an extension with the help of Tattiana Gallegos, left, and Mia Montoya during practice on May 12, 2021. Padilla played football and joined the squad at the urging of cheerleaders, including his girlfriend, Kaylee Martinez.
123021 jw weber poy12.JPG

Navajo Nation animal control officer Gregory Pahe, right, waits his turn to cage a dog captured during a roundup of strays in the small community of Sundance on June 15, 2021.
123021 jw weber poy13.JPG

Ila Cantor practices a sword-wielding form of tai chi on September 9, 2021, in Patrick Smith Park.
123021 jw weber poy014.JPG

Graduate Karina Castro holds her 1-year-old daughter Abigail Parra before the start of the Monte del Sol commencement at Motorama at the Downs on May 18, 2021.
123021 jw weber poy15.JPG

Julian Archuleta does a front flip Friday, November 19, 2021, off a small jump at the Sipapu Ski & Summer Resort, which welcomed back the public to the slopes on opening day.
123021 jw weber poy16.JPG

Megan Naranjo, right, is comforted by her mother, Maureen Naranjo, as she weeps Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, during a memorial on the Plaza for the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The city fire department put on its yearly ceremony to honor the firefighters who rushed into the crumbling inferno and never came out.
123021 jw weber poy17.JPG

Reflected in mirrors on a display table, Armando Guerrero, left, and David Snead, right, stop to look at tinwork by Nicholas Madrid during the Traditional Spanish Market on Saturday, July 24, 2021. After skipping 2020 due to the pandemic, fewer than 100 artists returned to the Plaza this year.
123021 jw weber poy18.JPG

Ringo Cole, left, waits with Alexis Cole for the start of the barrel racing competition Sunday, August 29, 2021, during the Zia Regional Rodeo.
123021 jw weber poy19.JPG

Lobos defensive back Jerrick Reed II was tripped up before he could tackle the Falcons’ Dane Kinamon on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at University Stadium in Albuquerque. Air Force ran over UNM in a 38-10 win.
123021 jw weber poy20.JPG

A firedancer takes the stage in the final act before Old Man Gloom starts to burn during the annual Burning of Zozobra on Friday, September 3, 2021.
123021 jw weber poy21.JPG

Demons forward Jack Joseph, left, scores against Hawks goalkeeper Evan Kowalski on Friday, October 29, 2021, in the Class 5A state boys soccer tournament at Ivan Head Stadium. Santa Fe High defeat Volcano Vista 4-3 to advance to the semifinals.
123021 jw weber poy22.JPG

Family and friends of Bennie Montoya, right, take a picture of the 99-year-old former prisoner of war in front of his banner installed Tuesday, May 11, 2021, on a Cerrillos Road light post as part of the Hometown Heroes project. Montoya was one of three veterans on hand to see their banners hung.
123021 jw weber poy23.JPG

St. Michael's Robbi Chianese celebrates after winning the 4X100M relay during the Class 3A State Track and Field Championships on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Great Friends of UNM Track Complex in Albuquerque.
123021 jw weber poy24.JPG

Would-be firefighter Amanda Tafoya stumbles while trying to carry a 180-pound dummy as she learns the requirements of the physical test for the job. She was attending an orientation on July 14, 2021, for Santa Fe residents interested in careers as firefighters.
123021 jw weber poy25.JPG

Allan Benitez returns a volley with enthusiasm while playing pickleball Wednesday, September 30, 2021, at the newly transformed pickleball courts at Fort Marcy park.
123021 jw weber poy26.JPG

As tourists pass by, employee Ryland Bailon tidies a display window Tuesday, June 22, 2021, on San Francisco Street at the Original Trading Post.
123021 jw weber poy27.JPG

Pecos wrestler Derik Ortiz embraces assistant coach Linda Montaño after winning a state wrestling title the 195 weight class on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Rio Rancho. At left, Pecos head coach Mike Montano celebrates. His wife, Linda, battled breast cancer, and that effort motivated Ortiz to compete.
123021 jw weber poy28.JPG

Guillermo Rosette, leader of the Danza Azteca de Anahuac dancers of Taos, shares a moment with 7-year-old Dante Ramos as he joins a circle of dancers Saturday, October 9, 2021, during weekend festivities to honor Indigenous Peoples Day on the Plaza.
123021 jw weber poy29.JPG

St. Michael’s Adam Montoya reacts after the Horsemen lost 43-42 in overtime to Sandia Prep during the opening round of the Class 3A boys basketball state tournament Monday, May 3, 2021, in Albuquerque.
123021 jw weber poy30.JPG

Family and friends of the victims of Damian Herrera gather Friday, August 13, 2021, outside the courtroom where he was convicted to mourn, pray and celebrate. Herrera was convicted of killing four people in 2017, in addition to numerous other related charges.
123021 jw weber poy31.JPG

Anna Wetterer-Nelson checks out the library Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Meow Wolf's Convergence Station in Denver. The transportation-themed exhibit has traffic zooming all around the 90,000-square-foot, four-story structure.
123021 jw weber poy32.JPG

Artamio Murias, left, and Blanca Marin comfort their daughter Bianca Murias as they drop her off Friday, August 6, 2021, at Piñon Elementary for the first day of school.
123021 jw weber poy33.JPG

Michelle Eckhardt helps artist Christine Remy synchronize a projector for her piece Elemental on Thursday, June 17, 2021, as artists prepare for the Currents New Media Festival.
123021 jw weber poy34.JPG

Raton players react after the No.-1 seeded Tigers lost 7-0 to St. Michael's in a Class 3A state semifinal Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Christian Brothers Athletic Complex. The Tigers end their season 11-1.
123021 jw weber poy35.JPG

Santa Fe High striker Alex Waggoner celebrates with fans Nov. 5 after winning the 5A state soccer championship. The Demons won 4-3 over Sandia in Albuquerque for their first state title. Waggoner scored all four of the Demons’ goals.
