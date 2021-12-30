You are the owner of this article.
spotlight
Photo feature

2021 through the lens: Gabriela Campos

New Mexican staff photographer Gabriela Campos shares her favorite images from 2021.

123021_GCAMPOS_POY_01.jpg

The Rev. Dimitrios Alex Pappas swings a censer of burning incense at the start of a service Wednesday, March 24, 2021, to celebrate of the annunciation of Mary and also to celebrate Greek Independence Day at St. Elias the Prophet Greek Orthodox Church.
123021_GCAMPOS_POY_02.jpg

Brittany Duru, a pharmacist with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, prepares syringes with saline that will later be mixed with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in June of 2021 in Clovis.
123021_GCAMPOS_POY_04.jpg

Molly Wissman, a junior at Santa Fe High School, ties her cleats before taking the field for practice on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Wissman was one of two female kickers recruited from the girls soccer team to kick for the Demons football team.
123021_GCAMPOS_POY_05.jpg

Fernando Ortega drives Mi Carruca, a custom candy-colored 1978 Pontiac Grand Prix that he built for his wife, Francine Ortega.
123021_GCAMPOS_POY_06.jpg

Shipibo-Konibo artist Olinda Silvano, from the Peruvian Amazon, paints a weaving design, kené, to create a large mural outside of the International Folk Art Market center on Cerrillos Road on Friday, September 24, 2021. Silvano says she uses traditional and contemporary geometric patterns to capture nature’s mystical power and draw a map to the future.
123021_GCAMPOS_POY_07.jpg

Balloon pilot Gary Moore and balloon inspector Matthew Grote perform the yearly inspection for Moore’s owl-shaped hot air balloon, Owlbert Eyenstein, on Friday, October 1, 2021, in preparation for the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.
123021_GCAMPOS_POY_08.jpg

Artist Anastazia Louise Aranaga makes measurements Tuesday, November 23, 2021, outside of the form & concept gallery for the new cape for The Solacii, a 21-foot-tall sculpture made by Tigre Mashaal-Lively. The sculpture was set on fire by an unknown arsonist in August, but the artists are working to rebuild their piece, using fire-retardant materials as a base, and say they hope to complete the project in late January. Aranaga is seeking donations of white or cream-colored personal garments and heirlooms to use as the fabric for a new ‘Memory Cloak.’ The previous cloak was made with special pieces of material, clothing, wedding dresses, baby clothes, lace and velvet donated by community members.
123021_GCAMPOS_POY_09.jpg

Jazzi Gonzalez, junior at Santa Fe High School, practices field goals with fellow kicker Molly Wissman during a rainy practice Wednesday, September 1, 2021. The two were recruited from the girls soccer team.
123021_GCAMPOS_POY_10.jpg

Jessy Larios, also know at “Bearsun,” passes sunflowers growing alongside N.M. 68 on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, as he heads towards Taos on Day 44 of his trip from Los Angeles to New York City. Bearsun is walking for multiple charities including the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Active Minds, Autism Society for America, and more.
123021_GCAMPOS_POY_03.jpg

Adrianna Montoya y Peña listens to farewell speeches from last year’s Fiesta court as she competes to be 2021’s La Reina de Las Fiesta de Santa Fe at the Santa Fe Convention Center on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.
123021_GCAMPOS_POY_11.jpg

Los Alamos’ William McTeigue clears the bar during the pole vault event Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Class 4A State Track and Field Championships in Albuquerque. He finished fourth in the event as the Los Alamos boys and girls teams swept the state team titles.
123021_GCAMPOS_POY_12.jpg

Locals Samuel Montoya, left, and Randy Rodriguez catch up at Cowgirl BBQ on April 9, 2021, while live music plays.
123021_GCAMPOS_POY_13.jpg

Emily Rankin as Rosalind, right, and Joey Beth Gilbert as Celia, rehearse a scene for As You Like It amongst the lavender on June 16, 2021, at the Santa Fe Botanical Garden.
123021_GCAMPOS_POY_14.jpg

Cate Goedert, a volunteer at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter since 2014, photographs Cleveland in a Fourth of July-themed photo shoot with the help of assistants Miranda Merrill and Lyn deMartin on Thursday, June 24, 2021. It was the first day back for the volunteers after well over a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
123021_GCAMPOS_POY_15.jpg

The Taos Tigers leap in unison Friday, May 14, 2021, during the State Cheerleading Championship at The Pit in Albuquerque. Taos won the Class 4A title, the team’s sixth in eight years.
123021_GCAMPOS_POY_16.jpg

Wayne Bailon walks across vigas May 12, 2021, at an adobe home under construction at Santo Domingo Pueblo. Bailon began distributing food as a contract worker during the pandemic and was later recommended for a construction job for the pueblo.
123021_GCAMPOS_POY_17.jpg

Roxanne Swentzell gently blows on a red amaranth pod to release seeds in a process known as winnowing at Flowering Tree Permaculture Institute's San Pedro Homesite on July 29, 2021, while her granddaughter, Cedar Rain, plays a game about meal assembly behind her.
123021_GCAMPOS_POY_18.jpg

Rabbi Berel Levertov blows a shofar in preparation of the Jewish New Year on the rooftop of the Santa Fe Jewish Center Chabad on August 13, 2021.
123021_GCAMPOS_POY_19.jpg

Dancers from the New Mexico Ballet dance before Zozobra burns on Friday, September 3, 2021.
123021_GCAMPOS_POY_20.jpg

Workers haul 40-pound sacks of chile from the fields of Grajeda Farms in Hatch on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.
123021_GCAMPOS_POY_21.jpg

Sabino Olivas carries a 40-pound bag of green chile Wednesday, September 15, 2021, in the fields of Grajeda Farms in Hatch. 'There are times it gets hard, but you just do the work, and it gets done,' Olivas, of the Mexican state of Chihuahua, said in Spanish.
123021_GCAMPOS_POY_22.jpg

Brandon Archuleta, head grower with The Verdes Foundation, looks at the fan leaves on a cannabis plant in October of 2021 at their growing facility in Albuquerque.
123021_GCAMPOS_POY_23.jpg

Jason Seigal, who worked with Haylna Hutchins in the camera department for the film Rust, is comforted following the candlelight vigil for cinematographer  at Civic Plaza in Albuquerque on Saturday, October 23, 2021.
123021_GCAMPOS_POY_24.jpg

Anne Tropeano walks down the aisle towards the altar Friday, October 15, 2021, during the rehearsal for her ordination ceremony at the Cathedral of St. John in Albuquerque. The following day, Tropeano was ordained as a Catholic priest, then automatically excommunicated from the Church. She said the act stems from frustration with the sexism of the Catholic Church but not from a desire to damage the institution. Tropeano said it’s not a stunt — that she wants to shed light on the question of women’s ordination, spur conversation and ultimately reform the Church.
123021_GCAMPOS_POY_25.jpg

Will Clift holds his daughter Cimarron Clift up to get a better view while his wife Rachel Kleinfeld holds up Saskia Clift moments after the lights on the plaza turned on Friday, November 26, 2021.
123021_GCAMPOS_POY_26.jpg

Members of All Aboard Earth, a Santa Fe-based multimedia environmental education collective, work on a mural of colorful creatures surrounding an image of a 'universal mother' on a building at 333 W. Cordova Road. The group's goal is to offer a positive and uplifting message to the community during the pandemic.
123021_GCAMPOS_POY_27.jpg

Jessy Larios also know as ‘Bearsun’ makes his way up N.M. 68 past the Rio Grande, heading toward Taos on August 17, 2021. Bear Sun was walking for multiple charities including the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Active Minds, Autism Society for America and more.

Digital Enterprise Photographer

Gabriela Campos serves as Digital Enterprise Photographer for Santa Fe New Mexican.

