Officer body camera footage of Kiara McCulley as she waits in a hallway after being detained Oct. 29 following the death of Grace Jennings.

A state district judge has ruled Kiara McCulley, accused of killing 21-year-old Grace Jennings in October, is competent to stand trial on a first-degree murder charge and other counts after receiving treatment at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas. 

McCulley, 20, is alleged to have stabbed Jennings with a 3-foot sword the morning of Oct. 30 after Jennings spent the night with McCulley and her boyfriend, 26-year-old Isaac Apodaca, in a garage where the couple lived.

Police found both Jennings’ body and what appeared to be a bloody sword inside the detached garage on Jaguar Drive, according to a criminal complaint.

