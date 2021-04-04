Two people were killed in a crash Saturday when a car slammed head-on into another vehicle in Taos County.
The crash occurred on N.M. 68 near a section of the road known as the “horseshoe” when a car crossed into the path of another vehicle near Pilar, the Taos County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.
Both drivers were killed and at least one passenger was hospitalized.
A third vehicle was involved in the crash, but no one in that vehicle was injured.
Authorities have yet to release the names of those who died in the crash.
Pilar is 53 miles north of Santa Fe.
