CHIMAYÓ — Neighbors described confusion, chaos and, finally, sorrow after a predawn house fire killed two children Saturday in normally quiet Chimayó.
“I saw the commotion; I didn't know what was going on,” Celine Vigil, who lives across the street and two doors down, said during an interview shortly after noon. “But then I saw the firetrucks, and I did open the door to kind of look at the road.”
Brian Sayler, a spokesman for the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said he believes the children were 10 and 12 years old. The cause of the fire was unknown as of Saturday afternoon, he added.
The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office received a report of a fire at 4:30 a.m., Sayler said. When firefighters arrived, they found two children in the one-story home on Plaza del Cerro, he added. They were taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe, where they were pronounced dead.
Vigil said she didn't smell the fire until later, and that she knows the home's owner. The owner's son was living there, Vigil said.
“I feel so bad for those poor kids,” said Juan Ortiz, Vigil’s brother. “God, that must have been horrible.”
Capt. Jimmy Vigil with the New Mexico State Fire Marshal’s Office was on site leading the investigation.
The scene outside the house was eerily quiet, except for radio chatter from nearly a dozen responding officials. Police and firefighter vehicles were crammed down the narrow, twisting dirt road behind a single yellow crime scene ribbon, making it impossible to pass. Above the home, a drone floated, documenting the disaster as part of the law enforcement investigation.
Chimayó is a village in northern Santa Fe County east of Española on N.M. 76. Its historic center, once the site of a fortified plaza, is now filled with weeds. The region's rich history is tracked and protected by the Chimayó Cultural Preservation Association.
The home that burned is a few hundred feet down the road that runs through the center of the plaza.
The fatal blaze wasn’t the only fire reported in tinder-dry Northern New Mexico on Saturday. The Sandoval County Fire Department responded to a possible bosque fire at the border of Santa Domingo Pueblo and Peña Blanca just after noon.
A pre-evacuation order — which involves a warning — was issued for eight to 10 homes in the vicinity of N.M. 22, said county Fire Chief Eric Masterson.
The Cochiti Fire Department, Bureau of Indian Affairs and Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office were assisting, Masterson said.
Masterson said just before 4:30 p.m. that 117 acres had burned and the fire was 0 percent contained. The cause of the fire was under investigation.
Weather experts predict a La Niña weather pattern through February — meaning dry conditions are expected to continue with below-normal precipitation for Northern New Mexico.
First off my condolences to the family.
I heard the whole thing over the radio. OMG, i was setting there with anxiety, freaking out, and at times crying. I don't think im capable of doing what those men and women did. The level of professionalism that those people can maintain without letting there emotions take over. Just boggles my mind.
