Santa Fe police arrested two Albuquerque residents Wednesday on charges of robbing a woman in the parking lot of the Target store on Zafarano Drive.

Authorities were called around 9 a.m. A woman told police she was loading her small child and groceries into her vehicle when a man with tattoos on his face accosted her from behind, attacked her with an electronic stun device and snatched her purse and valuables, according to a news release issued by the police department.

The woman was treated for minor injuries.