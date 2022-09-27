092622NancyPelosi_LS_2.JPG

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi listens Monday alongside U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández to Las Vegas, N.M., community members in Albuquerque.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

New Mexico’s four congressional Democrats are pushing for the inclusion of $2.5 billion in a stopgap government funding bill to compensate residents and business owners affected by the largest wildfire in state history.

The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act, which contained the aid, was included in the short-term funding bill that cleared a key legislative hurdle Tuesday night when the U.S. Senate voted 72-23 to move the legislation forward.

“The inclusion of the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon relief funding in the budget proposal is an important step forward to heal the wounds the fire caused,” U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, who represents the 3rd Congressional District, said Tuesday in a statement.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on

Twitter @danieljchacon.

Popular in the Community