In his senior class photo, Jerry Gaussoin sports a flashy smile that seems to say, "Look out world — here I come."
Classmate Harold Montoya's expression is more serious, studious, in the St. Michael's High School yearbook. But his look also says, "I'm going somewhere."
The two members of the St. Michael's High Class of 1990 went into the U.S. Army and worked their way to the rank of colonel before retiring — Montoya more than a year ago and Gaussoin in January.
They played basketball together, were both greatly influenced by the same teacher — tough but kind Betsy Tapia, who taught English — and would eventually develop parallel careers as Army officers. But the acquaintanceship they maintained in high school never quite developed into a true friendship.
That changed about three years ago, when they reconnected via social media. Though they haven't yet had a chance to meet in person — Gaussoin lives in El Paso and Montoya in Orlando, Fla. — they began building the friendship they had missed out on in their youth.
Neither man would speak in detail about his military service, in particular during the conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq. "Because I was assigned to special operations I'd prefer not to say anything," Gaussoin said. Montoya downplayed his deployment to Afghanistan in 2006-07. But the former classmates were eager to discuss vivid memories of their years at St. Michael's High, a school they credit with preparing them for successful careers.
"It all started at St. Mike's — St. Mike's definitely set the path for us," said Gaussoin, who runs his own jewelry operation.
"St. Mike's did set the stage for us," agreed Montoya, who now works as a civilian contractor for the Army.
The two first became acquainted as rival basketball players. While Gaussoin attended St. Michael's in both middle school and high school, Montoya transferred there as a junior after attending public schools in Española and Pojoaque.
"He was a pretty tall guy, so he was an oddity compared to us short guys," Montoya said. He recalled the eventual teammate as a good defensive player who "made his presence known."
Gaussoin called Montoya a "calm, cool player."
Montoya joined the Army Reserve a year after graduating from high school. Gaussoin began his military career as a student, joining the New Mexico National Guard his junior year.
Both men were from families with a tradition of military service. Montoya's father had served in the Army during the Korean War, and Gaussoin's grandfather had served during World War II.
Neither envisioned a military career.
Instead, they intended to serve for a few years with a goal of having their college education paid through their military benefits.
Montoya wanted to follow in his father's footsteps and become a teacher. But, he said, "One thing led to another, and 28 years later, I retired as a colonel."
He joined the Army ROTC at New Mexico State University and graduated as a first lieutenant. He moved up the ranks to become an armor officer and then a communication officer, overseeing information technology systems at posts ranging from Texas to Kansas to Korea to Afghanistan and Germany.
During a tour in Belgium, Montoya worked with NATO forces as a capability development officer for satellite communications, managing over 60 projects.
The military taught him discipline and deadlines. The joke in the Army, he said, was "if you are 10 minutes early, you are on time — unless you work for NATO, where if you're 15 minutes late, you're on time."
He met his wife, Swanne, while stationed in Germany. She had been visiting her brother-in-law, who also was stationed there.
Gaussoin attended the New Mexico Military Institute, and later NMSU, and turned down the first offer of a military commission as an officer, thinking the National Guard "would be my destiny." But academic officials at both schools encouraged him to rethink his decision.
"I guess they saw something in me," he said.
After he graduated from NMSU, he shipped off to officer training camp.
He married his college sweetheart, Stefanie, the same day he left.
"It was a very rushed wedding," he said, adding the couple have four children.
Gaussoin worked as a logistician and, like Montoya, served around the country and the world. One of the highlights of his Army career was his time as company commander with the supply headquarters in Europe, a tour that included a deployment to Kosovo, he said.
He later worked in recruitment in Oklahoma, encouraging youth to consider joining the military as a way to earn an education, learn a trade, travel the world and meet people from all cultures and backgrounds.
"I highly encourage it," he said. "You're not going to get rich, but we are definitely rich in terms of what the Army has offered us with our experiences."
He cited a key question anyone should ask before joining: "Are you fit for the Army, and is the Army a fit for you?"