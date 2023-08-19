CLAYTON — A mountain of dust moves in like a monster preparing to devour the town.

The 1937 photo of a dust storm on the verge of enveloping a downtown church depicts a disaster that was common in the Dust Bowl era for this small ranching community in northeastern New Mexico.

The church survived and is now a museum housing the state’s largest collection of Works Progress Administration arts and crafts.

081623_GC_WPA01rgb.jpg

Charles Jordan, a local historian and former assistant director of the Herzstein Memorial Museum in Clayton, stands among the many historical items on display Wednesday at the museum. "The WPA saved the town of Clayton," said Jordan.
081623_GC_WPA02rgb.jpg

A photograph from the 1930s of a dust wave rolling over Clayton is on display at the Herzstein Memorial Museum.
081623_GC_WPA04rgb.jpg

A photograph of three children before heading to school, circa the 1930s, in Clayton. The children wore goggles and wrapped their faces to protect themselves from dust in the air.
081623_GC_WPA06rgb.jpg

Annaibel Vigil, left, and  Aishah Muñoz, interns at the Herzstein Memorial Museum, share a laugh Wednesday before counting each of the items in the museum's WPA exhibit.
081623_GC_WPA03rgb.jpg

Britney Swart, director of the Herzstein Memorial Museum in Clayton, stands among the the museum's collection of WPA items.

