CLAYTON — A mountain of dust moves in like a monster preparing to devour the town.
The 1937 photo of a dust storm on the verge of enveloping a downtown church depicts a disaster that was common in the Dust Bowl era for this small ranching community in northeastern New Mexico.
The church survived and is now a museum housing the state’s largest collection of Works Progress Administration arts and crafts.
That seems fitting, said Charles Jordan, a local historian and former assistant director of the Herzstein Memorial Museum in Clayton. The art — as well as other WPA projects in town — kept Clayton from collapsing in the wake of the Dust Bowl and Great Depression, he noted.
“The WPA saved the town of Clayton,” Jordan said as he moved through a section of the museum dedicated to the 1930s-era federal program designed to get people back to work, building public facilities and creating public art.
In Clayton, the program put about 6,000 people to work while using dead cows, live sheep and moonshine stills, Jordan said.
It all started with the vision of a former newspaperman turned school superintendent, Raymond Huff.
Many credit Huff with initiating the effort to leverage WPA funding for renovations of the local high school with the help of area residents in need of employment. Students, meanwhile, went to work under the tutelage of visiting artists, making ceramics, curtains, place mats, furniture and other arts and crafts that were used to furnish and decorate the building.
Huff also put crews to work building a gym for the school.
Jordan and museum director Britney Swart said it seemed everybody in town got involved with the project.
Natural resources for the work, such as wood, clay and rock, also came from the area, Jordan said.
The wool of local sheep was used in decorative drapes and other items made by the girls in the Clayton school, and cattle hides were tanned to use as seat covers for chairs.
Even local liquor bootleggers played a role in providing material for the project — though not willingly.
Federal agents who had seized copper stills — illegal during Prohibition — brought the copper to the high school, Jordan recalled with a laugh.
The industrious Huff, who had worked as a journalist in Texas, set up a canning factory in the school’s gym to can food for residents.
According to a 1965 booklet by Marguerite Riordan, The Fabulous School That Saved A County, Huff arrived in Clayton in 1920 to serve as superintendent after working in journalism and teaching. When he saw the area folding under the weight of the Dust Bowl and Depression in the mid-1930s, he drove to Denver to convince regional WPA authorities to back his plan to renovate the school and build a new gym.
Jordan painted a portrait of a town brought to its knees some 90 years ago by the combination of devastating dust storms, economic turmoil, drought, dying cattle and swarms of grasshoppers.
“They had to have thought it was the end of the world,” he said. “Everything was going down.”
Through it all, Huff displayed a sense of hope and courage, and used his social skills to convince residents to help save the town, Jordan said.
Huff’s only child, a teen boy, died of a respiratory infection around this time. He then decided to increase his efforts to “help the hard-pressed Clayton and Union County inhabitants to dig their way out of their present difficulties,” according to Riordan’s book.
Huff died in 1963 and was buried in Clayton. Over the years, the school district turned over its WPA items to the museum, named after Albert Herzstein, who bought the then-vacant Methodist church in the 1970s and provided money to renovate it. Herzstein wanted to honor his father, a Jewish pioneer of the area who ran the Clayton store known as Herzstein’s, which Jordan said some referred to as the “Macy’s west of the Mississippi.”
The museum also features a number of paintings, etchings and lithographs from many well-known WPA artists, including Jozef Bakos, Helmuth Naumer and Gene Kloss.
Swart said the work of Kloss often receives the most attention from visitors.
The WPA collection includes binders of stories — fiction and nonfiction — written by residents as part of a WPA writing project. One binder includes an undated memo called “Public Response to the WPA Program in Union County” that notes “the people, as a whole, are favorably impressed” with the program.
“I personally think it was one of the best government programs we ever had,” Jordan said of the WPA, initiated by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1935. The program ran into 1943 and is credited with putting 8.5 million Americans to work building roads, bridges, hospitals and schools, and making art.
“It put struggling artists to work, that’s the bottom line, and they made beautiful things for our public buildings whereas there was nothing like that there before,” said Kathryn A, Flynn, an author of two books about New Mexico’s WPA art.
Clayton, now a town of about 2,800 people, “got loaded” with WPA art, she said.
At least two buildings in Clayton — the D.D. Monroe Civic Building, which once served as the public library, and the Rural Electric Administration building — are products of WPA initiatives, according to one of Flynn’s books.
Swart said museum visitors, many of them tourists, often are unfamiliar with WPA art, its history, its ties to the federal government’s plan to get the country back on track and the effect it had on the nation.
Few people younger than her know about the program, added Swart, who is 40.
Two teen interns working at the museum over the summer — Aishah Muñoz and Annaibel Vigil, who attend Clayton High School — said they had never heard of the WPA until they started their jobs. They have since tallied 320 WPA items on display.
Vigil lamented that no such program exists for youth today. “It’d be cool to make art for the country,” she said.
Aside from the WPA collection, the museum features artifacts, instruments, tools, weapons, saddles and documents on the history of Union County. One display is dedicated to noted outlaw Tom “Black Jack” Ketchum, who was executed in 1901 for an attempted train robbery. The display includes a photo of his headless body after his botched hanging left him decapitated.
Swart, who stepped into her job in April, said the museum operates primarily on donations, though she is planning to seek grant funding.
Speaking of the legacy of the WPA era, she said, “It leaves a sense of pride, a sense of yearning for a time when we came together.”
She noted the rough economic times during the COVID-19 pandemic, when out-of-work Americans heavily relied on unemployment checks and federal stimulus funds.
With the WPA program, she said, “We sent everybody to work.”