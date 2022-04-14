After more than four months of rigorous training in a wide range of disciplines such as fire science and mental health, 19 graduates from the city’s Fire Cadet Training Academy are ready to hit the streets.
The Santa Fe Fire Department welcomed its 34th cadet academy into its ranks — 16 cadets and three lateral transfers — Thursday morning during a ceremony in the Santa Fe Community Convention Center. It was the first public graduation ceremony since the start of the pandemic.
“It’s probably been over four years since we have had a formal, in-person cadet graduation,” fire Chief Brian Moya said after the event. “This is a proud day for them. This is the beginning of their careers.”
The ceremony was the culmination of 22 weeks of training that included a mix of academic, physical, interview and mental evaluations.
The class was a bit smaller than usual — the department generally likes to run 20-person classes — but Moya said he was happy with the number of candidates.
Santa Fean Alexander George, who spoke on behalf of the class, said everyone who participated in the course had ups and downs during the training as well as their own weaknesses that they needed to iron out, but all were strongly lured by working in public safety.
“Some had to improve on the fitness side; other people, like me, school wasn’t their favorite thing, so getting in the book was kind of different,” he said. “But it seemed a lot easier because this was something I really wanted to do.”
In addition, for the first time in nearly a decade, the department welcomed one or more lateral transfers — candidates who have worked in other departments across the nation.
The lateral transfers completed about a four-week training period to make sure the candidates’ skills matched the department’s expectations. Moya said a lateral transfer is beneficial to the department because it not only fills a seat, but brings more experience to the staff.
David Mulet transferred to Santa Fe after spending 11 years as a firefighter in Charlotte, N.C., and said he was attracted to some of the more “progressive” initiatives taken by the department, including its Alternative Response Unit.
“They are trying to find solutions instead of just taking people back and forth to the hospital,” Mulet said. “I can only speak for myself, but my old department had a much more old school bull-nosed approach to firefighting, which is not always the right method.”
City Community Health and Safety Director Kyra Ochoa said it was encouraging outside candidates are becoming aware of progressive changes the department is trying to instill.
“I think they can see that we are not the largest city in the country, but we have everything a fire department can have,” Ochoa said. “There is a huge world of opportunity here.”
Moya said the candidates will hit the ground running, with most scheduled to start their shift this weekend.
George, who will be one of the first in his class to suit up and get to work this weekend, was unfazed.
“I think I was more nervous for the speech,” he said.
