People in the area of La Barbaria just southeast of Santa Fe might see and hear what sounds like an emergency Saturday morning.
It's only a drill.
About 100 staffers from 17 agencies will converge on the area to simulate an evacuation amid a "wildland fire attack" in a "wildland urban interface community," according to a news release from County Commissioner Anna Hamilton. The drill is set for 8 a.m. to noon.
Residents are urged to use caution during those hours on the nearby stretch of Old Las Vegas Highway, the news release states.
