Santa Fe Police said a 16-year-old Santa Fe resident was arrested and charged Wednesday in the fatal August shooting of nursing home worker Samuel Cordero at Ragle Park.
Their primary suspect, Judah Trujillo, is being charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence and will be booked into the San Juan Juvenile Services Center, police said in a news release Wednesday.
"At this point we believe that Trujillo was alone at the park, obviously with the victim," Capt. Aaron Ortiz said. "We do believe that he acted alone."
Cordero, 60, was found shot to death at Ragle Park before dawn on Aug. 10. Last month, Ortiz said police received a "man down" call at 4:37 a.m. from a citizen who initially found Cordero. The caller did not report hearing any shots fired.
Police identified Trujillo as their primary suspect in Cordero's death through their investigation, and obtained an arrest warrant for him along with two search warrants for residences he is associated with in Santa Fe, including one near Ragle Park, according the news release.
However, Trujillo was not found at either residence. Instead, Ortiz said police found and apprehended him after learning he was at a family member's apartment.
Police apprehended Trujillo at the Casa Rufina apartment complex near Rufina Street and Richards Avenue Wednesday morning. He was taken into custody without incident, according to the news release.
Ortiz said police have theories as to Trujillo's motive, but said he could not disclose them at this time.
"We're still learning more as we go," Ortiz said. "We have a lot of evidence to sift through that we've collected as a result of the search warrants."
The victim's sister, Teresa Cordero, said she and her family are still processing the news of Trujillo's arrest.
"I can't wrap my head around it," Teresa Cordero said. "He's a kid."