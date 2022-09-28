Santa Fe Police said a 16-year-old Santa Fe resident was arrested and charged Wednesday in the fatal August shooting of nursing home worker Samuel Cordero at Ragle Park.

Their primary suspect, Judah Trujillo, is being charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence and will be booked into the San Juan Juvenile Services Center, police said in a news release Wednesday.

"At this point we believe that Trujillo was alone at the park, obviously with the victim," Capt. Aaron Ortiz said. "We do believe that he acted alone."

Popular in the Community