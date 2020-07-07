Fifteen employees at Los Alamos National Laboratory's plutonium plant had to be tested for radiation exposure after a "glovebox" breach in June contaminated the work area.
Air monitors sounded an alarm at the facility when an operator accidentally ripped off the protective gloves attached to a sealed compartment for handling plutonium after the worker weighed and packaged plutonium-238 oxide powder, which is used in isotopic batteries in satellites and other high-tech equipment, lab officials said.
The breach contaminated the worker's protective clothing, hair and skin, and caused enough potential airborne exposure that other workers had to be tested for radiation, according to a lab spokesman.
"Employees responded promptly and appropriately, and cleared the room in a safe manner," the spokesman said in a statement. "The area inside the plutonium facility where this occurred has been secured, pending a review of the events. There is no risk to public health and safety."
The June 8 incident has prompted Triad National Security LLC, the lab's operator, to conduct a comprehensive investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.