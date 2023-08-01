TAOS — Porfirio Brown, the teen boy charged in the fatal Questa shooting last week of 13-year-old Amber Archuleta, could be sentenced to life in prison if he is convicted of the first-degree murder charge he faces, a judge said Tuesday.
Brown, 14, appeared remotely for his arraignment Tuesday in the state District Court in Taos from the San Juan Juvenile Detention Center in Farmington, where he was booked after his arrest.
His attorney, Lizzy Bunker, who appeared remotely from Albuquerque, told the court Brown had waived his right to a pretrial detention hearing, meaning the boy will remain in custody until his trial unless his attorney seeks a pretrial release hearing at a later date.
In addition to murder, Brown was arraigned Tuesday on three counts of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and two counts of assault upon a peace officer, a misdemeanor, in the Friday incident.
According to the Corinne Wolfe Center for Child and Family Justice at the UNM Law School, Brown is considered a “youthful offender,” which refers to defendants under the age of 15 in New Mexico. If convicted of murder, a special sentencing hearing, known as an “amenability hearing,” would be held in Brown’s case to determine whether he would be sentenced as a juvenile or as an adult. If sentenced as an adult, Brown could face life in prison.
Juveniles in New Mexico can be sentenced to life, which is a period of 30 years, but cannot face a sentence of life without the possibility of parole.
Family and community members have said the tragic violence erupted between friends in a home where firearms were too easily accessible.
According to court records, Brown, Archuleta and another juvenile were spending time together at Brown’s home in Questa on Friday afternoon, when Brown is accused of pointing one of his father’s guns at Archuleta and firing it, killing the girl.
New Mexico State Police said Brown then dragged Archuleta’s body outside the home.
His father, 39-year-old William Brown, has been charged with negligently making a firearm accessible to a minor, resulting in death, a fourth-degree felony recently added to New Mexico statutes following the passage of the Bennie Hargrove Gun Safety Act during the legislative session earlier this year.
William Brown is the first person in the state to be charged under the new law, which went into effect June 16.
When officers arrived at the residence Friday, state police said, William Brown and his son initially didn’t respond to commands to come out of the home.
The elder Brown was arraigned Monday in Taos County Magistrate Court. He was released from the Taos County jail on an unsecured appearance bond of $10,000.
His conditions of release forbid him from having contact with anyone involved in the incident or anyone who might testify in either of the cases, including his son.
Several members of both teens’ families attended Porfirio Brown’s arraignment Tuesday, including Glenda Archuleta-Alnachef, an aunt of Amber Archuleta who has created a GoFundMe page to raise money for the girl’s funeral expenses.
The campaign had raised more than $5,600 of its $6,000 goal by Tuesday evening.
Archuleta-Alnachef wrote in a post on the GoFundMe page her niece “was a beautiful soul who touched the lives of everyone who knew her. She was an amazing artist and musician.
“She was loved by so many and her death that could have been prevented is a tragedy not only to our family but to her community and humanity,” the post continued.
In addition to helping with the girl’s burial expenses, funds raised through the campaign will help bring awareness about Bennie’s Law, which “obligates gun owners to keep their guns in a safe (under lock and key),” the post states.
Archuleta-Alnachef and other community members planned a march Tuesday evening in Questa to rally for gun safety practices.
Liam Easley of The Taos News contributed to this report.
This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.