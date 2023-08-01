TAOS — Porfirio Brown, the teen boy charged in the fatal Questa shooting last week of 13-year-old Amber Archuleta, could be sentenced to life in prison if he is convicted of the first-degree murder charge he faces, a judge said Tuesday.

Brown, 14, appeared remotely for his arraignment Tuesday in the state District Court in Taos from the San Juan Juvenile Detention Center in Farmington, where he was booked after his arrest.

His attorney, Lizzy Bunker, who appeared remotely from Albuquerque, told the court Brown had waived his right to a pretrial detention hearing, meaning the boy will remain in custody until his trial unless his attorney seeks a pretrial release hearing at a later date.

Liam Easley of The Taos News contributed to this report.

This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.

