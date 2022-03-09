New Mexico's average price for regular unleaded gasoline hit $4.11 per gallon Wednesday, surpassing the longtime record of $4.08 per gallon set July 17, 2008, AAA gas price tallies confirm.
The nationwide high-price record has been broken every day this week, reaching $4.25 on Wednesday — a 52-cent jolt since March 3. New Mexico average fuel prices soared 48 cents in the past six days, AAA data reveals.
But New Mexico had the 23rd-lowest gas prices Wednesday among the 50 states. The Land of Enchantment usually ranks in the 30s.
Texas typically has the cheapest gas or is among the top four. But Texas on Wednesday had only the 13th cheapest gas.
AAA releases metropolitan area average gas prices each Thursday. Santa Fe County undoubtedly will set a record new average price Thursday; the prevailing price in Santa Fe has been $4.09 since Monday. The record as of one week ago was $4.04 from July 7, 2008.
Wow, I guess I will wait to fill up my 36.5 gallon tanks on my Corvettes, which use ethanol free premium, for a while......
