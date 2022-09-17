Naturalization Ceremony at Bandelier National Monument

Gustavo Licón-Archuleta, originally from Mexico, takes an oath of allegiance to the United States on Saturday during a Constitution Day Naturalization Ceremony at Bandelier National Monument.

 Claudia L. Silva/The New Mexican

Jesus Chavira came to the U.S. roughly 28 years ago, hoping to give his family a better life after fleeing violence in Mexico.

"In Mexico, there is a lot of violence, a lot of drugs," Chavira said in Spanish. "People try to insist you to get into it. … If you say no, they kill you and your family."

After arriving in the U.S., everyone in else Chavira's family had become U.S. citizens; he was the last one left.

