The New Mexico Community Development Council will deliver more than $13.3 million of Community Development Block Grant CARES Act funds to emergency housing assistance for low- and moderate-income residents, the Governor's Office said in a news release.
The funds, required to be used to benefit low- and moderate-income New Mexicans in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, are scheduled to be received by the state Department of Finance and Administration. The assistance will cover up to three months of rent, mortgage or past-due utility payments for qualified applicants.
Applicants must meet Community Development Block Grant program definitions for low and moderate income; must demonstrate a reduction in income due to the COVID-19 pandemic and must not be receiving rent, mortgage or utility assistance from another source. The Mortgage Finance Authority and selected service providers will determine household eligibility for the assistance program. When the program launches, it will review applications and process payments to landlords, mortgage holders and utility providers.
Information about how to apply will be announced upon the formal launch of the assistance program, according to the news release.
"An increasing number of New Mexicans are struggling to make their rent and mortgage payments," Isidoro Hernandez, executive director of the Mortgage Finance Authority, said in a statement. "The new funding stream will allow MFA to assist more families across the state who are worried about having a roof over the heads. Keeping families securely housed means better outcomes for children and healthier neighborhoods and communities."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.