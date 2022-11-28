A recent ruling by the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals affirms New Mexico residents have the right to immediately access civil filings in state courts but leaves it to the U.S. District Court in Albuquerque to determine how that looks in practice — and exactly how soon lawsuits must become available for public review.

"What it does is bring the press and the public in New Mexico one step closer to being able to know what civil complaints are filed in New Mexico in a timely fashion, while it's still relevant," attorney Katherine Keating said in an interview Monday about the ruling. 

Keating is one of several lawyers representing California-based Courthouse News in a lawsuit accusing New Mexico court officials of violating the First Amendment by delaying access to electronically filed civil cases to allow time for clerks to process them. 

Popular in the Community