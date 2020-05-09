Marcos Zubia disappears around the corner into his bedroom to take yet another phone call. Then, he’s back at the kitchen table, sitting across from his wife, Donna, as both type on their laptops and respond to texts or emails on their phones.
Meanwhile, their 7-year-old son, Dominic, and Marcos Zubia’s mother, Gloria, who moved into the house in December, sit in the next room watching The Wedding Singer. Sometimes Dominic pokes his head over a wall that separates the two rooms to ask his parents a question, or comes running into the kitchen to sit next to them and peer over his dad’s shoulder.
It’s a standard, busy morning for the Zubia family amid the state’s stay-at-home order, which aims to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
During these precarious times, Marcos Zubia, the development director at Esperanza Shelter, said adapting to chaos and putting his best foot forward — as a husband, father, son and employee — is more critical than ever.
As the economy struggles amid COVID-19 shutdowns and skyrocketing unemployment, he said his top priority is to keep Esperanza, which provides support for victims of domestic abuse, financially afloat — a mission he said will ultimately save the lives of clients, provide for his family and serve as a positive example for his son.
But the work, he admits, has never been harder.
“The reality is people are losing their jobs, they have been furloughed or they don’t know when they’re going back to work. … Everyone is having to adjust because of the crisis going on in their own lives,” he said.
Plus, with stay-at-home orders that prohibit large gatherings, “not [raising money] with conventional fundraising methods is really difficult.”
In response, Zubia said, “I’ve definitely had to think outside the box and be creative."
Zubia, one of The New Mexican's 10 Who Made a Difference in 2017, said his tie to the shelter is personal.
At 7 years old, he remembers riding in a car with his mother and abusive, drunken father in a rainstorm, when his mom decided she’d had enough of her partner’s violent behavior. As the car came to a stop, Gloria Zubia took her son by the hand, and they ran into the rain, eventually seeking refuge at Esperanza. They stayed there for about a year, Marcos Zubia said.
“At the end of the day, Esperanza saved my life. It changed my life for the better,” he said.
He returned to the shelter as a volunteer at 18 and has been involved ever since. He served on the shelter’s board of directors and was its first male president.
In January, Zubia, who worked in banking for 13 years, was offered a full-time paid position at Esperanza as its development director — around the same time he earned his real estate license. The timing of the career changes “was really difficult,” he said.
The pandemic hit just after he became a real estate representative for Keller Williams Realty and took a hard look at Esperanza’s finances to establish a fundraising plan for the year.
“Everything went haywire, and we had to scratch all the events we had planned,” he said.
Now, he constantly asks himself, “How are we going to raise money?”
Zubia has been tasked with raising $150,000 to cover COVID-19-related costs at Esperanza. That includes paying for everything needed to provide virtual counseling and other technological services, additional food for families and the purchase of N95 masks and other medical and hygiene equipment.
Anji Estrellas, Esperanza’s executive director, said while donors have been “very generous” in recent weeks and all expenses are covered through the end of the month, one of her bigger concerns is there could be a resurgence of the virus later in the year.
Zubia said if there is a second wave of the virus, “we would have to raise more money on top of" the $150,000. At that point, people who have already donated may not have enough money to give again.
"And then what?" he said.
Yet amid the uncertainty, Zubia said he must keep moving forward.
His recent efforts include organizing virtual donor events, in which about 10 to 20 participants drink wine in their own homes and chat via online video platforms. Because these meetings are “smaller and more intimate, it’s an opportunity to talk about our needs” in greater detail and host question-and-answer sessions, Zubia said.
Later in the year, he plans to launch a holiday campaign to auction off Christmas trees with all proceeds benefiting the shelter. Depending on any gathering limitations or potential stay-at-home orders, the auction could easily be moved online.
The key, he said, is not to give up and stay positive.
“Knowing Esperanza is there for people who need help, and knowing we’re helping people in our community with the services [we offer] is the most rewarding piece,” he said.
