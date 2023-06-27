Ten people have applied to replace former Santa Fe County Magistrate Dev Atma Khalsa, who agreed last month to resign and never again seek judicial office to avoid further discipline from the state Judicial Standards Commission over his February arrest on a DWI charge.

The criminal case against Khalsa, who was elected in November and ordered off the bench the day after his arrest, was scheduled to go to trial this week in Santa Fe Municipal Court but was postponed earlier this month.

His would-be replacements include all three of his opponents in the June 2022 Democratic primary and several new faces, including a prosecutor in the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office and a retired criminal defense attorney from California.

