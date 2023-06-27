Ten people have applied to replace former Santa Fe County Magistrate Dev Atma Khalsa, who agreed last month to resign and never again seek judicial office to avoid further discipline from the state Judicial Standards Commission over his February arrest on a DWI charge.
The criminal case against Khalsa, who was elected in November and ordered off the bench the day after his arrest, was scheduled to go to trial this week in Santa Fe Municipal Court but was postponed earlier this month.
His would-be replacements include all three of his opponents in the June 2022 Democratic primary and several new faces, including a prosecutor in the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office and a retired criminal defense attorney from California.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will make the appointment. Her office began interviewing applicants Friday and expects them to be completed by the end of this week, spokesperson Caroline Sweeney wrote in an email Monday.
“A final decision is expected no later than July 7,” Sweeney wrote.
The Governor’s Office provided a list of the applicants’ names but declined to provide the applications without a formal request under the state’s Inspection of Public Records Act request. A records custodian for the office said in a response to a request filed Monday the applications would be provided “on or before July 11.”
Several of the hopefuls provided their application materials to The New Mexican.
The person appointed to Khalsa’s seat on the Santa Fe County Magistrate Court will preside over traffic violations, drunken driving cases, felony preliminary hearings and landlord disputes.
Attempts to reach applicants Lydia Herbert, Patrick Simpson and David Thomas were unsuccessful Tuesday. The other seven applicants include:
John Baca: A former court manager, Baca was one of three candidates who lost their 2022 bids to become the Democratic candidate for the judgeship. Baca came in fourth in the four-way primary race with 14% of the vote.
Baca works as a prosecution specialist for the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office, according to his application for the judgeship, which he provided.
Born and raised in La Cienega, Baca became court manager for the Los Alamos County Magistrate Court in 2005. The New Mexico Administrative Office of the Courts gave him an option of resigning or being fired in 2017 after he was accused of inaccurately reporting his hours. Baca resigned — though he has said the issue over his hours was a mixup. He later went to work at the State Land Office.
“I have a long understanding of the Magistrate Judicial system and its functionality,” Baca wrote in his application.
Baca wrote that he has worked with Santa Fe County Magistrates David Segura and Donita Sena and “many around the state that are currently on the bench,” including “some of the Court of Appeals judges.”
Anastasia Martin: Formerly a prosecutor in the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Martin is an attorney who has worked as general counsel for the New Mexico Aging and and Long-Term Services Department since 2021, the state Sunshine Portal shows. An attempt to reach her there for comment was unsuccessful.
Melissa Mascareñas: Mascareñas also campaigned to be the Democratic Party nominee for the judgeship in 2022. She placed second, capturing 30% of the vote to Khalsa’s 40%.
Mascareñas, grew up in Pojoaque and told The New Mexican while campaigning last year she had always dreamed of going to law school, but her life changed course when she married at 16 and became a single mother at 17.
She finished high school and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration at the former College of Santa Fe before working as a court monitor in the First Judicial District Court for nine years and a paralegal in the state Supreme Court for four years.
For the last 17 years of her career in state government, she worked as a paralegal in the state Environment Department’s Office of the General Counsel, where she was also chief records manager until she retired in June 2020.
Mascareñas said Tuesday she is still retired but worked as lead journal clerk for the state Senate during the most recent legislative session.
“I want to continue to help my community,” she wrote in her application. “I have over 30 years of legal experience.”
David Nickerson: Nickerson is a retired attorney who worked as a criminal defense lawyer in Northern California for 40 years before moving to Santa Fe in 2019, he said in a phone interview. He and his wife moved to New Mexico to be closer to their son, who attended the University of New Mexico School of Law and now works in the District Attorney’s Office in Bernalillo County, Nickerson said.
“We watched through the paper the last time there was an election and saw only one of the people running was actually an attorney and thought that was kind of strange,” Nickerson said. “It’s now his seat that is open, and I thought it should really be filled by an attorney.”
Nickerson said he was traveling Tuesday and didn’t have access to his full application for the judgeship but provided a résumé that says he graduated from the University of Delaware with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy in 1978 and obtained his law degree from Golden Gate University in San Francisco in 1983.
Nickerson’s résumé included numerous “cases of note,” including one in which he said he represented Sara Jane Olson, “a member of the SLA (Symbionese Liberation Army) best known for kidnapping Patty Hearst.”
“Olson was arrested after being a fugitive for twenty-four years,” he wrote. “I, along with Shawn Holley, represented her in connection with a murder in Sacramento.”
Donna Rivera-Atencio: A senior budget and policy analyst for the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration since 2019, Rivera-Atencio said in an interview she was born and raised in Santa Fe but left the state several times to pursue academic and professional opportunities and raise a family.
She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Alabama in 1986 and studied at Purdue University from 1986-88, according to her application for the judgeship. She provided a redacted copy of the document, writing in a text message the application contained “a lot of personal information.”
She said in the interview she has worked as an analyst for former U.S. Sen. Jeff Bingaman for several years and then returned to New Mexico to work for the state Legislative Finance Committee between 1989-95.
Michael Roybal: Roybal ran for the Democratic Party nomination for the Magistrate Court seat in 2022, placing third with 15% of the vote. He works in pretrial services for the First Judicial District Court, according to his application.
He said in an interview he’s committed to Santa Fe County “long term,” and his goals include bringing back Veterans Court, doing outreach in schools, reducing recidivism and “better understanding the mental health crisis which leads to addiction.”
Roybal, 33, started his court career a decade ago as a warrant enforcement clerk in the Magistrate Court, where he worked for about five years before moving to the District Court Clerk’s Office in 2017. He worked there until he was tapped to be a court monitor for state District Judge Jason Lidyard in 2020, according to a previous report in The New Mexican.
While campaigning in 2022, he said his personal experience with the system makes him uniquely equipped to preside over cases.
“I know what it’s like to grow up in the system and not have the resources available,” he said.
Roybal envisions a court where addictions and mental health are better understood and there are resources to help “make our defendants functioning members of society again” and “reduce our recidivism rate.”
Morgan Wood: An attorney who previously led the Public Defender’s Office in Santa Fe, Wood works as a Children’s Court prosecutor in the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
She earned a bachelor’s degree from Tulane University in New Orleans in 1996 and graduated from the University of Denver School of Law in 2004, according to her application.
She has a long legal career, having worked as a prosecutor and public defender.
Wood wrote in her application she became a lawyer because she loves listening to people’s stories, and her curiosity about people would make her a good judge “because I have both an interest and a skepticism about people, and would bring that enthusiasm to the bench.”
She also highlighted her “devotion to public service,” and “extensive track record in working for the community,” including experience in supervisory positions.
She wrote, “At all times in the community, a judge is, honestly, judged. To maintain the confidence in our courts, judges must always be aware that the eyes of the community are on them.”
Khalsa, meanwhile faces an informal status conference Wednesday in his DWI case. The trial set for this week was delayed after his attorneys filed an unopposed motion for a continuance June 16.
Santa Fe police arrested Khalsa on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and driving with an expired license Feb. 26 after responding to a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash on northbound Interstate 25 at the St. Francis Drive exit.
Officers arrived to find the then-magistrate sitting atop his silver Toyota 4Runner, which had left the roadway and come to rest on its driver’s side in a ditch, according to police reports and dashboard camera video.
The investigating officer reported Khalsa had an odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath and noticeably slurred speech. His driver’s license had expired two days before.
Khalsa told an officer, “I’ve had nothing to drink,” according to a criminal complaint. He became uncooperative at a local hospital and refused a medical assessment, the complaint said. He also refused a blood-alcohol test.