New Mexico's highways aren't always scenic. They can be unsightly, especially when they're used for political grandstanding.

Hideous Denver Bronco-orange signs claim drivers are seeing a "Gov. Lujan Grisham Highway Improvement Project."

A second grader might question how a governor making $110,000 a year has the stroke to pay for tens of millions of dollars in highway improvements.

