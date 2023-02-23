New Mexico's highways aren't always scenic. They can be unsightly, especially when they're used for political grandstanding.
Hideous Denver Bronco-orange signs claim drivers are seeing a "Gov. Lujan Grisham Highway Improvement Project."
A second grader might question how a governor making $110,000 a year has the stroke to pay for tens of millions of dollars in highway improvements.
The state Department of Transportation designed the highway signs. Marisa Maez, a spokeswoman for the agency, said emblazoning the name of Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on them continues a recent tradition.
"The signs go back to the Richardson administration. They were called GRIP (Governor Richardson Improvement Projects,)" Maez wrote in a text message. "There are also signs going up now for acknowledgement of federal infrastructure projects called BIL Projects (Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,) which give a nod to President [Joe] Biden. The MLG signs have been up for a couple of years or more. It’s not an unusual practice. It’s a form of transparency."
I asked Maez if taxpayer-funded projects would be less transparent if Lujan Grisham’s name didn't appear on the signs.
She wrote, "No, there wouldn’t be less transparency. It’s simply proving information." Maez probably meant the signs are providing information, though most would consider the message crediting Lujan Grisham to be disinformation.
All right, you might say, the governor is receiving undeserved credit for better roads, but why should anyone give a hoot? Politicians churn out self-serving claims the way Kellogg's makes cornflakes.
The answer is that, even in this year of record revenue, Lujan Grisham's administration is pushing legislation to charge drivers more to register their cars, trucks, truck tractors, road tractors and buses.
Two recent developments at the state Capitol show how the little guy struggling to fill a gas tank and buy groceries could be squeezed harder during times of plenty for government.
The state House of Representatives advanced a $9.43 billion budget. That's the richest total in state history, about $1 billion more than last year.
Soon after the budget proposal cleared the House, the Senate Tax, Business and Transportation Committee voted 6-4 for a measure to raise vehicle registration fees by 25%. Fees now range from $21 to $56 a year for passenger vehicles and between $32 and $172 annually for trucks, tractors and buses.
Sen. Bobby Gonzales, D-Taos, is sponsoring the proposal, Senate Bill 275. Gonzales was at home, recuperating from a COVID-19 infection, when I reached him. He said he's carrying the bill at the request of the Department of Transportation. That would mean it has Lujan Grisham's approval.
To be sure, I sent the governor's spokeswoman two questions: Is Lujan Grisham backing the bill for higher registration fees on vehicles? If the answer is yes, why increase fees when state government has more money than ever?
I didn't receive any answers.
Most people won't see a windfall like the state's. That's not just my view. Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber takes the same position.
Santa Fe's minimum wage will increase next month to $14.03 an hour, highest in the state. "But it still leaves too many working people and families without enough in their paycheck," Webber said in a news release.
State government's bulging treasury hasn't deterred its bureaucrats and politicians from seeking more money from motorists, rich and poor.
The Department of Transportation's pitch is that vehicle registration fees haven't increased since 2004. Its executives say the cost of construction materials has since risen by 115%, and revenue has not kept pace.
Workers know all about escalating expenses. Rent, groceries and utilities all cost more this year than last. Any other increase is a hardship in one of the more impoverished states.
Three Republicans voted against raising fees for vehicle registrations. So did Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe.
Santa Fe residents, city and county, could be hit with more fees pertaining to their vehicles if a separate bill by Wirth is approved by the Legislature and signed by Lujan Grisham.
Senate Bill 48 would enable governments in New Mexico's five most populous counties to require vehicle inspections for safety, excessive noise or both. Wirth is carrying the bill in conjunction with his wife, Santa Fe City Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth.
Though Romero-Wirth said earsplitting vehicle noise plagues New Mexico, the bill she is promoting would not apply to 28 of the 33 counties. So far, only Santa Fe politicians and a couple of residents of the city have testified in favor of the Wirths' proposal.
The bill to open the way for vehicle inspection charges might be undercut by the other proposal to increase registration fees. Wirth told me his opposition to higher registration fees had nothing to do with saving his own bill. He said he has reservations about using a fee increase to address the ongoing expense of road construction.
There's a sign of the times worse than the ones lauding Lujan Grisham. With another billion dollars in hand, legislators still want to raise fees, one way or another.
Call in the building inspectors. Maybe the circular design of the Capitol causes tone-deafness.