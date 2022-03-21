Representatives from eight state advocacy organizations called Monday for the resignation or ouster of a Democratic state senator from Albuquerque accused of groping a female lobbyist, alleging more women have come forward with other allegations that demonstrate a pattern of abusive behavior.
“It has become clear to us that [Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto] is not fit to hold the powers or responsibilities of a legislator,” they wrote in an open letter to state senators.
Signed by leaders of such groups as Common Cause New Mexico, the Center for Civic Policy and New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence, the letter includes a number of allegations of improper behavior against Ivey-Soto from several unnamed female lobbyists or advocates.
The allegations range from Ivey-Soto groping a female advocate at the Roundhouse and screaming and cursing “at multiple high-ranking female electoral officials” to him “forcefully” attempting to kiss and touch a female lobbyist after pushing her against her car following an evening gathering at an unidentified lawmaker’s home.
“In the Legislature, we have a process to resolve allegations of harassment, and I am and will participate in any such process,” Ivey-Soto said in a telephone interview. He declined further comment.
At least five of the advocacy organizations that sent the letter belong to a coalition that lobbied in support of a bill some blame Ivey-Soto for failing to pass during the 30-day legislative session that ended in February.
But representatives from those organizations said their calls for Ivey-Soto to resign or be removed from office have nothing to do with the demise of Senate Bill 8, known as the New Mexico Voting Rights Act. The latest allegations of improper behavior, they contend, are not related.
“It is entirely a standalone issue,” said Heather Ferguson, executive director of Common Cause New Mexico, one of the representatives who signed Monday’s letter.
“This is about all of us wanting to make sure that we can finally get some accountability and some improvement of behavior,” she added. “I have to coach my staff before every session. I have two female staff members now that work for me that are going up there to lobby, and I have to give them a road map of who they shouldn’t be alone with, who they need to take extra care to make sure … they can’t get yanked into an office and screamed at.”
The letter identified only one of the accusers, Gayle Krueger, who claims she was “pressed and held … against a wall and screamed in her face” by Ivey-Soto at the University of New Mexico nearly three decades ago. The incident allegedly happened when Krueger was a staffer for the UNM Graduate and Professional Student Association and Ivey-Soto was the association’s council president.
“I can confirm that the letter is accurate, and I can also tell you that at the time in the world of student government, it was not a secret,” Krueger, now a retired teacher, said in a telephone interview.
The letter comes less than a month after lobbyist Marianna Anaya alleged Ivey-Soto had sexually harassed her in 2015. It also comes one day after The New Mexican published a “My View” commentary by Miranda Viscoli, co-president of New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence, in which she claimed Ivey-Soto cursed and yelled at her before a committee hearing.
The letter sent Monday references the alleged incident but doesn’t identify Viscoli by name.
Anaya’s lawyer, Levi Monagle, said Monday the women who lodged the latest allegations against Ivey-Soto “have expressed a preference to not be named publicly. I am going to honor that preference.”
Anaya has claimed Ivey-Soto, chairman of the powerful Senate Rules Committee, deliberately stalled the high-profile voting rights bill, for which she was advocating, when she confronted him about the seven-year-old groping allegations. Ivey-Soto has denied stalling the bill and said he doesn’t discount Anaya’s memory of the situation but that he didn’t not grab her buttocks as she alleges.
Ferguson said the additional complaints are a part of a “larger puzzle of what is happening with the toxic culture up there at the Capitol — and this has been going on for years.”
One of the charges in the letter refers to Ivey-Soto calling two female executive directors “Lips and Hips.”
Ferguson said he said that to her and Vickie Harrison, who also worked for Common Cause New Mexico at the time of the incident, which took place in a coffee shop in 2016.
Recalling the incident, Ferguson said: “Initially it’s a shock where you are trying to understand what someone is saying when it doesn’t match. And then he told us he was only perpetuating a nickname we had been given by a number of other men at the Legislature, apparently.”
She said “it is degrading to our office, to our professional experience.”
Andrea Serrano, executive director of OLÉ (Organizers in the Land of Enchantment), who also signed Monday’s letter, said the organizations want the Legislature “to be a safe and inviting place” for people to work in.
“It isn’t just limited to sexual harassment,” she said. “There’s also been these incidents of extreme anger. It’s violent. When you get in someone’s face and you’re yelling at them and spitting in their faces, that’s a violent act. We don’t allow that within our workplaces, so why would that be allowed in the Roundhouse?”
Another signatory, Marshall Martinez, executive director of Equality New Mexico, said the “very detailed claim” by Anaya should be enough for Ivey-Soto to resign. While the latest allegations are anonymous, Martinez said they are not unsubstantiated.
“Somebody who is willing to use their power in this inappropriate way doesn’t deserve to be in the state Senate,” he said.
Ferguson and other advocates wrote a letter to Senate leaders in February, asking them to conduct an internal investigation into Ivey-Soto’s actions.
Senate Democrats, as well as Monagle, have said under the legislative anti-harassment policy they can not reveal details of any such investigations unless they turn up “probable cause,” in which case details can become public.
Asked for comment on Monday’s letter, Chris Nordstrum, a spokesman for Senate Democratic leaders, wrote in a text message Senate leadership cannot comment on specifics.
“I can say that allegations of misconduct are taken very seriously and are dealt with under the governing policies, procedures and statutes,” he wrote. “There’s nothing more I can confirm or comment on at this time.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.