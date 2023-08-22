050622 jw wildfire12.JPG (copy) (copy)

A flare up of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire near Cleveland, N.M., darkens the sky May 4, 2022 over Mora. FEMA has received 1,870 claims of loss and has paid out about $27 million, saod Angela Gladwell, FEMA's New Mexico claims office director.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

The cost of fighting wildfires is going up — and that can cause budgeting problems for states that do not financially prepare for them, policy experts told lawmakers.

Analysts from the nonprofit Pew Charitable Trusts told members of the Legislative Finance Committee the cost of mitigating, suppressing and dealing with the aftereffects of wildfires is rising significantly on the state and federal level. 

"We are just seeing budgets stressed all over the country," Pew analyst Peter Muller said during a presentation Tuesday at a committee meeting in Las Vegas, N.M. 

