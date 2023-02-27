Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver has worn a pin reading "Let the people vote" plenty of times in the past.

But the black and white pin had special significance Monday as Toulouse Oliver appeared before a Senate committee in support of a bill resurrected from last year that advocates say would make it easier for New Mexicans to vote.

"Obviously, the point of this legislation is to expand access to the ballot box, and of course that's part and parcel of the work that I do every day, so yes, it is a very strong message that I'd like to send everywhere I go," Toulouse Oliver said.

