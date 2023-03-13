A bill that would make broad election law changes in an effort to expand voter access is on its way to the governor for her signature.
The House of Representatives on Monday voted 42-25, along party lines, to concur with Senate amendments to House Bill 4, a measure that would initiate an automatic voter registration system through the Motor Vehicle Division, create a permanent absentee voter list, make Election Day a state holiday and restore the right to vote to convicted felons upon their release from prison — even if they remain on probation or parole.
The bill also enacts the Native American Voting Rights Act, which would align precinct boundaries with political boundaries of tribes and pueblos; require translation services at polls; and allow voters living on tribal land to designate a tribal government building as their mailing address.
“The New Mexico Voting Rights Act will empower our diverse communities to participate in our elections, strengthen democracy, and make our government more representative of its people," House Speaker Javier Martínez, D-Albuquerque, said in a news release issued by the House Democratic caucus.
Rep. Gail Chasey, D-Albuquerque, told the House the amendments added by the Senate included language clarifying the definition of a prison.
Chasey and Martínez are two of the bill's five sponsors.
The original bill included a section requiring each county to have at least two monitored security ballot containers. But Chasey told the House a new provision allows counties to request a waiver of that requirement "in consideration of geographic or security constraints."
Counties also could request more than two of the containers, according to the amendment.
Sen. Katy Duhigg, D-Albuquerque, one of HB 4's sponsors, praised the concurrence vote in an email Monday.
"There’s no question that obstacles and real threats still exist in the voting process," she wrote. "Thanks to the New Mexico Voting Rights Act, our state continues to break down many of the systemic barriers to the ballot that have disenfranchised entire swaths of the population. Better access for more eligible voters means higher levels of participation and engagement, and that is a great thing for our democratic process."