A bill that would make broad election law changes in an effort to expand voter access is on its way to the governor for her signature.

The House of Representatives on Monday voted 42-25, along party lines, to concur with Senate amendments to House Bill 4, a measure that would initiate an automatic voter registration system through the Motor Vehicle Division, create a permanent absentee voter list, make Election Day a state holiday and restore the right to vote to convicted felons upon their release from prison — even if they remain on probation or parole.

The bill also enacts the Native American Voting Rights Act, which would align precinct boundaries with political boundaries of tribes and pueblos; require translation services at polls; and allow voters living on tribal land to designate a tribal government building as their mailing address.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.